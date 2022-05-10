‘Star Wars’ Officially Confirms New Sith Will Hunt Luke Skywalker

When Star Wars fans think of the Sith, a few key names usually come to mind — Darth Sidious (formerly Emperor Sheev Palpatine), Palpatine’s Master Darth Plagueis, Palpatine’s apprentice Darth Maul, and, of course, the most famous Dark Lord of the Sith of them all, Darth Vader (formerly Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker).

In live-action, it has been years since the Star Wars franchise introduced new Sith characters. In fact, it was two decades ago during the prequel trilogy era that Darth Maul (Ray Park) first appeared in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and Count Dooku (Christopher Lee) was introduced as Darth Tyranus in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002).

Then, last year, an intriguing dark side Force wielder appeared in a “Star Wars: The High Republic” comic book issue.

At the time an article shared details about this particular introduction:

This preview shows Keeve [Jedi Knight Keeve Trennis] in an unknown place before she begins talking to Kanrii, Bartol, and Julus. Already this indicates that things may not be what they seem – after all, Julus was killed by the Drengir in a previous Star Wars issue. The conclusion of the preview reveals a dark, mysterious foe and a red lightsaber, before revealing a scarred face that fans have not seen before. Related: ‘Star Wars’ Officially Replaces Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, New Actor Weighs In

Now, the Star Wars galaxy is introducing yet another member of the dark side faithful — and this time she’ll be hunting Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian. Star Wars Books shared the following post on Twitter:

Who is this mysterious Sith hunting Luke and Lando? Exclusive @BNBuzz poster art and excerpt from Shadow of the Sith by @ghostfinder is up now:

Who is this mysterious Sith hunting Luke and Lando? Exclusive @BNBuzz poster art and excerpt from Shadow of the Sith by @ghostfinder is up now: https://t.co/4rlh8AFGkW pic.twitter.com/gh0vrzfQdc — Star Wars Books (@DelReyStarWars) May 9, 2022

Gizmodo’s i09 received an exclusive first look at this new female Star Wars villain, and they note:

Suffice to say, there’s a lot of Sith-y things going on in Shadow of the Sith (it’s in the name, really). But while Luke and Lando find themselves on the trail of The Rise of Skywalker’s mysterious assassin, Ochi is not the only Sith agent that the novel is going to be dealing with…Who is this strange, lightsaber-wielding figure? We don’t know for sure yet, but io9 can confirm that if you’ve been reading the canon Star Wars novels, the true identity of this masked figure will be a familiar face to you. Related: New ‘Star Wars’ Legends Stories Are Officially Joining Canon

Adam Christopher’s “Shadow of the Sith” is set to clear up some of the prequel trilogy plot holes that existed in Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

At the time the films release, many Star Wars fans found the story to be stale and too reliant on nostalgia. Others thought the main characters — Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and ace Resistance pilot Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) — were much too similar to the original trilogy’s core trio of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), and Han Solo (Harrison Ford).

Still others were not fond of the story arc surrounding Han and Leia’s son, Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), and Supreme Leader Snoke (Andy Serkis).

Christopher’s new novel takes place 17 years after Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983), the same year young Rey winds up on Jakku.

One notable plot hole that could be filled in in “Shadow of the Sith” is the connection that Star Wars legend Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams) potentially has to Jannah (Naomi Ackie). While it is well-known that Lando had a wife and a daughter who was kidnapped, the child’s identity has never been revealed.

It is certainly possible that this new female antagonist who is hunting Luke and Lando could play a role in identifying who the Cloud City administrator’s child is one and for all.

Are you looking forward to “Shadow of the Sith”?