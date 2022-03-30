“Telling My Business”: Kimmel Coerces Donald Glover Into Admitting ‘Star Wars’ Return

Lando Calrissian — Han Solo’s frenemy, one-time owner of the Millennium Falcon, and arguable savior of Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega), and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) on Pasaana in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) — is undeniably one of the most colorful characters in the Star Wars universe.

Made famous by Billy Dee Williams in the Star Wars original trilogy and sequel trilogy, Donald Glover stepped in to play young Lando in the standalone film, Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018).

Then, on December 10, 2020 at the Disney Investor Day Event, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirmed nearly a dozen new series coming to the Disney+ streaming platform, including a show simply titled Lando.

This limited series will focus on the Cloud City-based scoundrel we all love to, well, love. The original Tweet about the series reads:

The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for @DisneyPlus. Justin Simien (@JSim07) is in the early stages of developing the project.

The galaxy’s favorite scoundrel, Lando Calrissian, will return in Lando, a brand-new event series for @DisneyPlus. Justin Simien (@JSim07) is in the early stages of developing the project. — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

Amid the excitement surrounding The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian Season 3, and Obi-Wan Kenobi, however, there have not been any real updates regarding the project — until now.

Glover — who is rumored to appear in the project alongside 84-year-old Williams — recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he was asked about his possible return to the Star Wars universe and whether or not he is currently working on Lando.

Glover essentially confirmed his involvement, saying:

“Am I [working on the series]? Just telling all my business. No, yeah, I have a lot of things. I like to blossom then go away. Right now is definitely the start of another one of those. I have like a ton of stuff I’ve been working on, but I just want it all to come out at the same time, so I feel like that’s what’s important.”

You can watch the full interview below:

While this is not unexpected news, it is the first time Glover has spoken about Lando publicly. In a since deleted November 6, 2021 Tweet, however, the actor also teased his Star Wars return, writing:

there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018. Related: Chewbacca, Other Wookiees Reportedly Making ‘Mandalorian’ Debut

Details of the plot remain unknown, but it is certainly possible that both Alden Ehrenreich and Harrison Ford will return as Han Solo in some capacity.

It is also possible that Rise of Skywalker character, Jannah (Naomi Ackie), who many fans believe is Calrissian’s daughter will return in the show. Ackie has previously stated she would enjoy seeing Jannah get a spinoff.

In the Rise of Skywalker Visual Dictionary, Star Wars fans learn: