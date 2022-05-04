‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Not Happy About Darth Vader Reveal

Star Wars fans have been waiting for an Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric series for years. Although Sir Alec Guinness originally played the legendary Jedi Master in George Lucas’s Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), Ewan McGregor cemented the character’s legacy for a new generation in the prequel trilogy, which was released in theaters between 1999 and 2005.

In Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), Episode II – Attack of the Clones (2002), and Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), many Star Wars fans found McGregor’s portrayal to be a bright spot in a trio of films that, at least at the time they originally came out, were not widely acclaimed by fans or film critics.

In the ensuring years, however, nostalgia has reigned and the fandom is now thrilled to see McGregor reunite with Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) in the upcoming Deborah Chow-directed Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

As it turns out, however, many fans are less-than-thrilled with the fact that the Sith Lord was revealed in the newest Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer [below], and would have preferred to see the antagonist’s return for the first time when the first two episodes of the series release on May 27, 2022.

It is, however, worth noting that a full-body shot of Vader wasn’t shown — instead fans were teased with clips of him suiting up and attaching his iconic chest plate.

Yesterday, Reddit user u/TheOutlaw9904 asked fellow fans if they wanted the trailer to include a glimpse of Christensen’s Darth Vader return:

We are a day away from May The 4th and we are most likely going to get a Kenobi trailer. Since we know Vader will be in the show anyway, should they show Darth Vader in the trailer or save him for when the show comes out?

u/Green_Warrior420 was hoping for a tease, but no footage, “I would just like to hear Vader’s voice saying hello master. Or something like that.” u/Kinrest agreed that would have been the best play for Lucasfilm, saying “That’d be best. Just his voice or respirator but no visual.”

Twitter user Dan.PNG was not a fan of the entire trailer, noting that this certainly isn’t the first time since the original trilogy that Vader has been seen. The character has, for example, appeared in numerous comic book runs, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), and Star Wars: The Clone Wars:

im sorry but the new obi wan show looks really bad physically cringed at them teasing darth vader, a character we have seen repeatedly in multiple different media over the last few years. its not like we haven’t seen him in a long time lmao.

u/ShowConsistent was proven wrong, as they had been confident that Disney and Lucasfilm wouldn’t show the character at all until his rumored debut in the Episode 2 post credits sequence, “They’ll save him for the second episode ending/end credits for sure. That’ll get some major interest and hype the show up.”

Finally, u/AngeluvDeath summed up most Star Wars fans’ feelings, posting simply, “No you save Vader. His first entrance should be epic.”

When the show debuts, in addition McGregor and Christensen, Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton are set to reprise their prequel trilogy roles as Luke’s Aunt Beru and Uncle Owen Lars, while newcomers like Moses Ingram, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Sung Kang will join the Star Wars story for the first time.

There are also numerous cameos rumored for the series, including the return of Princess Leia (Vivian Lyra Blair) and the reported appearance of droid bounty hunter 4-LOM, who originally appeared in the iconic “bounty hunter scene” in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980).

Were you happy with the Star Wars Day Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer?