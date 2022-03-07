Rosario Dawson Has Adorable Reaction to Behind-the-Scenes ‘Mandalorian’ Photo

When Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian debuted on November 12, 2019, it took American television by storm. In no time at all, the series was 100 times more popular than the average series in the United States, and now it has given rise to two confirmed spinoffs, The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

Grogu (AKA “Baby Yoda”) and bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) undeniably stole fans’ hearts.

Now, over the course of two seasons thus far, showrunner Favreau and executive producer Filoni, plus their all-star cast of directors, have taken us on a journey around the Star Wars universe, introducing new characters — and reintroducing old ones — into their corner of a galaxy far, far away.

Thanks to The Mandalorian, we’ve seen the live-action debut of Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ fan-favorites Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) in Season 2, Episode 3 (“Chapter 11: The Heiress”) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in Season 2, Episode 5 (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”), plus the epic return of legendary Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill) in Season 2, Episode 8 (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”).

Then, in Filoni’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett, Tano and Skywalker both returned, with Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan interacting with his son for the very first time. Fans flipped, referring to Filoni as a “literal Star Wars god.”

Tano’s return, in particular, was well-received and “Mando-Verse” viewers are chomping at the bit for details about her upcoming solo series.

Now, Tano is giving the people what they want — sort of. Although she didn’t drop details about her new show, she did recently repost a behind-the-scenes photo of her and Michael Biehn. In Dawson’s debut Mandalorian episode, the Termintor star portrayed Corvus Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth’s (Diana Lee Inosanto) right-hand man Lang, the Captain of the Guard.

Dawson reposted a behind-the-scenes photo originally shared by Star Wars Holocron and wrote:

Don’t let the episode fool you- I love me some Michael Biehn!

It is unknown if Biehn will return to reprise his role in future projects within The Mandalorian saga.

Next up is The Mandalorian Season 3, which will reportedly drop in December 2022. Then, Mandalorian fans can look forward to live-action Rebels sequel, Ahsoka, sometime in 2023. Book of Boba Fett star Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand) also may have accidentally confirmed that the rumored Bo-Katan Kryze series has been greenlit, but no official confirmation has been issued.

Although the exact plots of these upcoming series are unknown — though they will undoubtedly involve Grand Admiral Thrawn, Ezra Bridger, and the ongoing Darksaber story arc — there are still many tales for Favreau and Filoni to tell.

What do you hope happens next in The Mandalorian?