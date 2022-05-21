Cal Kestis ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Crossover Teased by ‘Star Wars’ Actor

The Star Wars universe is endless and spans countless series, films, novels, and video games. Ahead of Obi-Wan Kenobi premiering on Disney+, one Star Wars actor just teased the appearance of Cal Kestis.

Cal Kestis remains one of the most popular and beloved Jedi in recent times. Believed to be dead, Kestis hid among the weary survivors of the galaxy after the Galactic Empire purged the star systems of Force users. Upon discovering him being a Jedi, Cal Kestis embarks on a life-changing journey that redefines the Star Wars saga for many.

Virtually Star Wars, every fan dreams of actor Cameron Monaghan playing the live-action role of Cal Kestis. But when could the timing be perfect?

With Obi-Wan Kenobi leaving Tatooine in Kenobi, the drifter Jedi Master will need someone he trusts to overlook the young Luke Skywalker while he’s away. Fans hope that Ahsoka Tano or Cal Kestis could be Kenobi’s replacement.

Now, Kestis’ live-action debut is a step closer, with the Grand Inquisitor actor Rupert Friend sharing about Obi-Wan Kenobi having video game crossovers:

#ObiWanKenobi actor Rupert Friend has hinted at a potential crossover between the series and a #StarWars video game: “Seeing characters who are in a limited world, are crossing over into a movie or back into a game…”

Friend’s full quote reads:

“Well, it’s a really good point because one of the things I’m loving about seeing the Star Wars universe unfold and expand is that crossover thing. It’s seeing characters who are in a limited world, are crossing over into a movie or back into a game, even. And I think that the characters are so thoroughly created and so exciting to watch that the world lends itself to that sort of crossover.

While it’s possible that Rupert Friend was referring to the Grand Inquisitor making an appearance in Jedi: Fallen Order 2, fans are hoping that Cal Kestis can somehow pop into Kenobi:

That would be pretty cool! I like Cal in the fallen order!

Another fan writes:

I won’t be surprised if he [Grand Inquisitor] appears in the Jedi: Fallen Order sequel. But I’ll be happy to see him. He was mentioned in the first game by the Ninth Sister.

With rumors of Qui-Gon Ginn (Liam Neeson) and Satine Kryze (Anna Graves) appearing in Kenobi, fans may see a live-action Cal Kestis before the limited series ends.

More about Obi-Wan Kenobi

20 years after making his Star Wars saga debut as the young Jedi Knight Anakin Skywalker, Hayden Christensen is returning to the galaxy far, far away to reprise his role of Skywalker and Sith Lord Darth Vader for the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

As Disney writes:

The story begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

In less than a week, every Star Wars fan will be holding back the tears of seeing fan-favorites Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, and even Temuera Morrison (Captain Cody) return to the Kenobi series.

“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) or the controversial Rian Johnson Star Wars film The Last Jedi (2018) as we dive into the Old Republic or explore new realities of the Star Wars universe with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

