‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Director Confirms Series Is Getting the “Logan” Treatment

Deborah Chow, the director of Obi-Wan Kenobi and also directed a few episodes of The Mandalorian, admits that she took some inspiration from James Mangold’s Logan (2017).

Fans have waited a long time to see Ewan McGregor reprise his role as the iconic Jedi Master, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and in just under a week fans will finally see what Lucasfilm has been making. The new series is easily the most anticipated Star Wars project in a long time as the series promises to also include the Jedi hunting Inquisitors with Darth Vader right behind them.

Hayden Christensen is also returning and he has revealed several times that he is playing Vader and also Anakin Skywalker meaning that the series can easily have some flashback scenes back in the Clone Wars. For Prequel fans this is a dream come true as fans have wanted to see live-action moments from the Clone Wars for a very long time.

With all this hype, some fans are concerned that the show may not focus as much on Obi-Wan Kenobi and Chow makes it clear that this isn’t the case by sharing that the story is very much a “character-driven story” like Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker (2019) and Logan:

“I think I was most excited about getting the opportunity to do a character-driven story. You know, in a similar way—you know, obviously, it’s a different tone, but something like Joker [and] Logan, where you take one character out of a big franchise, and then you really have the time and you go a lot deeper with the characters. So that to me seemed really exciting to do in Star Wars.”

Chow also adds that despite other Star Wars projects tending to be light-hearted, Kenobi will be darker even though the series will have moments of hope:

“Yea, the tone—obviously we’re starting in a pretty dark time period, and that was kind of quite interesting. Not only to start with Obi-Wan’s character in kind of a dark place, but also starting in a period in the timeline that’s quite dark. So [it] kind of actually gave us a very interesting starting place for the series. But I think with the character of Kenobi, for me he’s always felt like there’s so much warmth, there’s so much compassion and humor, that it is kind of a character of light and hope. It was interesting for us to try and keep the balance of that, of the darkness, but also still maintaining the hope coming from the character.”

With this in mind, it’s clear that if Chow considers the series to be on the same level as Logan or Joker, then fans are in for a treat. Unlike Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett, Ewan McGregor might actually stay as the titular character for the series and not have someone like Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin steal the spotlight.

Here’s an official description of the new Star Wars Story:

The series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

The new Star Wars limited series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.