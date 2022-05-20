“Does He Do That?” Dave Filoni Shoots Down Weird ‘Darth Vader’ ‘Star Wars’ Theory

The Star Wars universe has been dissected to the last midi-chlorian, but one Boba Fett and Darth Vader theory has stumped The Mandalorian‘s Dave Filoni ahead of the Obi-Wan Kenobi debut.
For many, Dave Filoni is the heir of George Lucas due to his natural and enigmatic embodiment of Lucas’ original Star Wars vision with each new project he handles, including The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and now Ahsoka.
Filoni is a downright Star Wars fan and knows every aspect of the Skywalker saga, but one Boba Fett theory suggests that the deadly bounty hunter stands up to Darth Vader won’t fly with him:
Dave Filoni has admitted that he disagrees with the fan theory that #BobaFett stood up to #DarthVader in #TheEmpireStrikesBack: “Does he do that?…”
Dave Filoni has admitted that he disagrees with the fan theory that #BobaFett stood up to #DarthVader in #TheEmpireStrikesBack: "Does he do that?…" Full quote: https://t.co/8iaVj1qu1h pic.twitter.com/lVmTBBE1pu
When asked by Vanity Fair if he believed that Boba Fett stood up to Sith Lord Darth Vader in Star Wars: Episode V – Empire Strikes Back (1980), Filoni says:
“It’s funny when you say (Boba Fett) stands up to Darth Vader. Does he do that? I think he was hired and Vader tells him, ‘No disintegrations,’ and he’s like, ‘…Okay.’ I love Boba Fett but even when I was a kid, the idea that he fell into the Sarlacc pit actually never disappointed me because I’m like, ‘The story is not about him.’”
With beloved Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch under the beskar suit in Empire Strikes Back, Boba Fett’s Clint Eastwood-esque persona rubs some fans the wrong way, with theories suggesting that Fett stands up to Vader on Bespin when expressing his concern about Han Solo (Harrison Ford) dying.
Nonetheless, Filoni never “bought” that Boba Fett was trying to start a fight, as he was simply stating his concerns, but willing to do anything for Vader with his famous “as you wish” slogan.
The n begins ten years after the dramatic events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his most significant defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.
“The rematch of the century” teased by Kathleen Kennedy, director Deborah Chow, and Lucasfilm will be supported by Moses Ingram (Inquisitor Reva), Joel Edgerton (Uncle Owen), Bonnie Piesse (Beru Lars), Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie.
Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts in less than two weeks on Disney+ on May 27th!
Do you think Boba Fett stood up to Darth Vader? Comment your theories below!