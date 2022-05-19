Kathleen Kennedy: Lucasfilm “Moving On” from George Lucas ‘Star Wars’

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams), Darth Vader (James Earl Jones/David Prowse), and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) — the foundations of Star Wars — are no longer apart of the modern Star Wars.

The Skywalker Saga, notably the Sequel Trilogy featuring Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2018), has become the most controversial Star Wars saga to date, with the fanbase becoming “toxic” over opinions about Rey Skywalker (Daisy Ridley), Kylo Ren/Ben Solo (Adam Driver), and more.

The addition of hit streaming series, such as The Mandalorian, has revitalized the original vision that George Lucas laid down for his Star Wars (1977), but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy just confirmed that they’re “moving on” from Lucas’ vision.

When asked about “moving beyond the characters we know” by Vanity Fair, Kennedy responds:

I think it is vital. Just staying within the construct of George’s storytelling, to keep chipping away at that, I think would be wrong. It’s our job to step away now, but still have a connection to the mythology that George created. That won’t stop. But we are moving on from the Skywalker saga. That’s what’s taking a lot of time, discussion, and thought right now.

While George Lucas envisioned that the Sequels would encapsulate the story of Leia Organa and Han Solo raising Force-sensitive children that would have eradicated the galaxy from the remaining Empire villainy alongside Luke Skywalker, it seems that Lucasfilm is going in an entirely new direction:

Star Wars is moving away from trilogies and toward “persistent storytelling,” according to Kathleen Kennedy

Deadly bounty hunter Din Djarin/Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal), Jedi Knight Grogu, Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein/Rosario Dawson), Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), and more are taking over the Star Wars universe from now on.

This new direction might even leave Rey Skywalker, Finn (John Boyega), Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Kylo Ren, and Snoke behind, as rumors of a new Star Wars trilogy continues to brew.

With news that the Acolyte series will take place 100 years before the events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999) and expand the Old Republic, it’s clear that Kathleen Kennedy and crew are taking Star Wars fans into the inner workings of the Force and the galaxy, extending the legacy of George Lucas by opening doors for a new Star Wars story with Kevin Feige’s untitled film, Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie, and more.

Within the Star Wars franchise, Lucasfilm is moving past Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) and more as we dive into the Old Republic and explore new realities with each new TV show or the upcoming Star Wars game, such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 or Star Wars Eclipse.

