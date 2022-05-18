Rian Johnson’s Dreaded Trilogy Is Officially Delayed

Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy is still on the roadmap at Lucasfilm, but it won’t be coming anytime soon.

Every fan knows who Rian Johnson is. It was Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017) that made the director infamous in the Star Wars community and also managed to split the fandom. To this day, Star Wars fans are divided and sometimes considered a toxic group when it comes to discussing the Sequel trilogy and most of that can be contributed to Johnson himself.

After his brutal treatment of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, fans were shocked at how Johnson ruined the iconic character and made him almost useless. While Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau have been doing damage control by bringing Luke into The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett, it seems that Lucasfilm wants Rian Johnson to stay with Star Wars a little longer.

Vanity Fair‘s latest issue covers a slew of topics on the future of Star Wars and somehow, Rian Johnson’s new trilogy got an update. It seems that Star Wars will get the luxury of waiting just a little bit longer before Johnson returns to divide the fanbase once again:

And the trilogy from The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson that was announced five years ago? Back-burnered. “Rian has been unbelievably busy with Knives Out and the deal that he made at Netflix for multiple movies.” Related: ‘Star Wars’ Officially Confirms New Sith Will Hunt Luke Skywalker

Sadly, Kennedy avoids saying that the project is canceled and that it seems that Johnson is entirely focused on the Knives Out franchise. The director did have major success with the first Knives Out (2019) as many fans enjoyed seeing the mystery thriller unfold before them. Now, there will be more spinoffs as Johnson partnered with Netflix and fans will have a few more years before Johnson returns to Star Wars.

At that point, Johnson may not have as much creative freedom or the ability to mess with legacy characters. It’s hard to say what his project will be about, but fans know that anything Star Wars with Rian Johnson is probably bad luck and many fans will turn around and not give the project a second thought.

For the moment, it seems fans will have to sit back and focus more on the new Disney+ projects releasing soon rather than wait for the next Star Wars movie to be released.

Do you want Rian Johnson to direct a Star Wars trilogy? Let us know what you think!