Mark Hamill Discovers Brand New Fact About Luke Skywalker

Legendary Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is well-known for his active social media presence.

The space opera icon has played Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker for over 40 years, beginning in George Lucas’s original Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977).

Hamill went on to appear as Skywalker in four more Skywalker Saga films — the rest of the original trilogy, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Star Wars: Episode VI – The Return of the Jedi (1983), and two sequel trilogy movies, Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and, very briefly, in Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Hamill also famously made his epic return to the Star Wars galaxy as a CGI version of Return of the Jedi-era Skywalker in Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode (“Chapter 16: The Rescue”), shocking Star Wars fans everywhere.

Over the years, Hamill has garnered a huge social media following and often shares Star Wars tales and trivia, including behind-the-scenes stories about Star Wars costars like Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia Organa), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian).

Now, Hamill has uncovered a fun fact about Luke Skywalker that even he wasn’t aware of. The What We Do In the Shadows star posted a graphic that reads “In the original Star Wars trilogy, Luke asks a total of 118 questions” with the caption:

I gotta smile to think of someone actually sitting through the whole trilogy just to count & keep track of how many questions I asked! Unless they did it out loud. That’s just rude & irritating & probably ruined those movies for the entire audience, which I frown upon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself)

Hamill’s future in the Star Wars franchise has not been confirmed at this time, though it is worth noting that Graham Hamilton took on the role of Skywalker in his The Book of Boba Fett appearance, in which he interacted with his father’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) for the first time and, ultimately, allowed young Grogu to return to Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal).

It is clear that Skywalker will play a major role in the Star Wars saga — specifically in Favreau and Filoni’s “Mando-Verse” — moving forward, so the odds that Hamill will ever completely leave a galaxy far, far away behind are slim to none.

What do you think about this new piece of Luke Skywalker trivia that even Mark Hamill didn’t know?