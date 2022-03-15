‘Star Wars’ May Have Just Confirmed a “Mando-Verse” Movie

Recently, online rumors have been swirling that the Mandalorian saga’s “live-action streaming event” announced by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy at the 2020 Disney Investor Day presentation will be an adaptation of Timothy Zahn’s Star Wars novel, “Heir to the Empire.”

A recent report indicated that the book, which is part of Zahn’s Thrawn Trilogy of novels, is being adapted to serve as the culmination to the “Mando-Verse” story, including characters from The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and upcoming series Ahsoka.

“Heir to the Empire” itself introduced Star Wars fans to both Grand Admiral Thrawn and Mara Jade, who eventually marries iconic Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker in Star Wars Legends lore.

Mara Jade has a fascinating checkered past. She went from being an Emperor’s Hand assassin for the Galactic Empire to a Jedi Master in her own right, ultimately sitting on the Jedi Council.

She has not been officially introduced in the existing Star Wars canon yet, however, though the Season 1 finale of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, featured a shot of Mount Tantiss, so many fans are expecting the character to appear in live-action sooner rather than later.

Thrawn, of course, was the primary villain in Star Wars Rebels and was introduced into The Mandalorian saga when Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) teamed up to defeat Corvus Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) in Filoni-directed The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 5 (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”).

Now, it appears that Star Wars may have tapped Lost director Damon Lindelof to helm a new project. Jeff Sneider shared:

I’m hearing that Damon Lindelof, the creator of WATCHMEN and the co-creator of LOST and THE LEFTOVERS, is working on a new STAR WARS movie.

Although there has been no confirmation from Lucasfilm or Sneider himself about an upcoming project in the Star Wars universe, the timing, coupled the recent Thrawn film reports, is intriguing. In fact, this news could be inadvertent confirmation that the “Heir to the Empire” film is happening, even though nothing official has been announced at this time.

If Lindelof were to team up with Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni on a Star Wars project within the “Mando-Verse,” fans could undoubtedly look forward to a number of twists and turns with characters like Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Grogu, Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff), Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and the villainous Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito)

What do you think? Should Damon Lindelof direct the reported Thrawn movie?