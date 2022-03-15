Major ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3 Details Leak

in Star Wars

the mandalorian din djarin wielding the darksaber in the book of boba fett episode 5

Credit: Lucasfilm

When The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode aired in December 2020, Star Wars fans were left shocked by the return of legendary Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (CGI Mark Hamill).

luke skywalker in the mandalorian
Credit: Lucasfilm

George Lucas’s iconic character swooped in with his X-Wing to rescue bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal)Grogu — or “Baby Yoda,” as he is fondly known — Cara Dune (Gina Carano)Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff)Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks), and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) from nearly certain doom at the hands of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and his Dark Trooper squad on the Moff’s Imperial starcruiser.

(l-r) katee sackhoff, sasha banks, gina carano, and ming-na wen in the mandalorian season 2 finale
Credit: Lucasfilm

Then, Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni brought Skywalker back to the “Mando-Verse” in his episode of spinoff series, The Book of Boba Fett.

Viewers got to see Skywalker training his new Padawan, Grogu, in the ways of the Jedi Order before the 50-year-old infant made the most important decision of his (relatively) young life, ultimately choosing to return to Djarin, who was busy fighting alongside Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) on Tatooine.

din djarin hugging grogu in the book of boba fett season 1 finale
Credit: Lucasfilm

Furthermore, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) once again showed up to guide a semi-wayward Djarin, convincing him that seeing Grogu would do more harm than good for the tiny foundling.

Skywalker also officially interacted with his father’s Padawan, Tano, for the first time in Filoni’s installment of the series.

All of this has served to set up The Mandalorian Season 3, which is reportedly due to debut on Disney+ in December 2022.

The Mandalorian in The Book of Boba Fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

Now, a new reported leak has shared major details about the season, which is likely to follow Djarin’s quest to visit the “Living Waters” in the destroyed mines under Mandalore.

In The Book of Boba Fett, the character was informed that he is “a Mandalorian no more” after admitting to The Armorer (Emily Swallow) that he willingly removed his helmet — the only way to atone is to visit the waters.

the armorer in the book of boba fett
Credit: Lucasfilm

Per an article about the original leak, which is not unexpected given the events in The Book of Boba Fett:

Din Djarin, Paz Vizsla, and The Armorer were all seen filming scenes at a cave-based set near El Segundo. Combining reports there has been black sand or dirt placed around the cave and the use of a blue screen, the scooper suggests this may be the entrance to the aforementioned Mines, which include the living waters Djarin must visit.

din djarin in the book of boba fett episode 5 opening sequence
Credit: Lucasfilm

While few actual details are known about The Mandalorian Season 3, it will undoubtedly follow the ongoing Darksaber storyline and the returns of several characters, including Moff Gideon, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), have been confirmed.

Do you think this set leak signals Mandalore’s first appearance in The Mandalorian?

