Surprise ‘Star Wars’ Series Years In the Making Launching This Summer

After 40 years in the pop culture lexicon, Star Wars continues to take fans to a galaxy far, far away. With many projects releasing this year on the small screen, and the future of the big screen tentative at best, Lucasfilm is renowned for its cross-platform, multi-media storytelling, and this summer will see a new anthology series, years in the making, from comic book powerhouse, Dark Horse Comics.
The future of Lucasfilm’s premier franchise, Star Wars, is seemingly rooted in the small screen with streaming television shows like The Mandalorian from showrunner Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni’s The Bad Batch, and The Book of Boba Fett, having positioned fans in various timelines of the greater Star Wars Saga.
Next up for the galaxy far, far away is Obi-Wan Kenobi from director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold. Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan “Ben” Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively. Then, Disney+ will welcome Star Wars: Andor sometime in 2022, with the Ahsoka Tano series, Ahsoka, The Bad Batch Season 2, and, The Mandalorian Season 3 debuting thereafter.
While the fandom is dedicated to the live-action Star Wars universe, the adventures of the faraway galaxy have been explored in comic book series, notably those from Marvel Comics, as well as in animated television shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars Resistance.
Now, in a surprising turn of events, Dark Horse Comics will publish a 12-issue anthology series spanning the entire Skywalker Saga. Dark Horse Comics details the new Star Wars initiative as:
Dark Horse Comics makes the jump back to a galaxy far, far away in Star Wars™: Hyperspace Stories, a new anthology comics series featuring stories set in every era of the Star Wars timeline! Featuring fan-favorite heroes and villains, this anthology series will include stories from a variety of all-star creators including Cecil Castellucci and Michael Moreci. Writer Amanda Deibert (Wonder Woman ’77, Teen Titans Go!) and artist Lucas Marangon (R.I.P.D., Star Wars Tales) craft a tale for Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 set at the height of the Clone Wars!
When the members of a Republic mission led by Senator Padmé Amidala are abducted by the ruthless Separatist General Grievous™, Anakin Skywalker™ and Obi-Wan Kenobi™ jump to the rescue. But the operation quickly goes awry, and the Jedi™ find themselves cut off and surrounded by an army of battle droids!
Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 (of 12) is an all-ages adventure and will be in comic shops August 10, 2022. It is available for pre-order at your local comic shop. Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #1 features a variant cover by artist Miguel Valderrama!
It was in 1991 that Dark Horse Comics obtained the licensing for Star Wars stories and published content right up until 2015. “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories” marks a new collaboration with Lucasfilm and Disney Publishing Worldwide.
Over the years, Star Wars has been a divisive and contested entertainment behemoth. What began with a young farm boy called Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) became a billion-dollar franchise consisting of nine feature films, multiple TV shows, and massive amounts of spinoff media. Characters like Skywalker, Han Solo (Harrison Ford), Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), and places like the Death Star and Tatooine are now well-known names, synonymous with Star Wars itself.
Star Wars seems obsessed with nostalgia — noted with the number of callbacks, cameos, and the very existence of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series — and the new line of all-ages comics from Dark Horse looks to continue that trend with tales from across the current timeline, telling a Star Wars story like no other.
The first issue of “Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories” releases on August 10, 2022.
