Surprise ‘Star Wars’ Series Years In the Making Launching This Summer

After 40 years in the pop culture lexicon, Star Wars continues to take fans to a galaxy far, far away. With many projects releasing this year on the small screen, and the future of the big screen tentative at best, Lucasfilm is renowned for its cross-platform, multi-media storytelling, and this summer will see a new anthology series, years in the making, from comic book powerhouse, Dark Horse Comics.

The future of Lucasfilm’s premier franchise, Star Wars, is seemingly rooted in the small screen with streaming television shows like The Mandalorian from showrunner Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni’s The Bad Batch, and The Book of Boba Fett, having positioned fans in various timelines of the greater Star Wars Saga.

Next up for the galaxy far, far away is Obi-Wan Kenobi from director Deborah Chow and writer Joby Harold. Obi-Wan Kenobi sees the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan “Ben” Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively. Then, Disney+ will welcome Star Wars: Andor sometime in 2022, with the Ahsoka Tano series, Ahsoka, The Bad Batch Season 2, and, The Mandalorian Season 3 debuting thereafter.

While the fandom is dedicated to the live-action Star Wars universe, the adventures of the faraway galaxy have been explored in comic book series, notably those from Marvel Comics, as well as in animated television shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Star Wars Resistance.

Now, in a surprising turn of events, Dark Horse Comics will publish a 12-issue anthology series spanning the entire Skywalker Saga. Dark Horse Comics details the new Star Wars initiative as: