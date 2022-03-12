‘Star Wars’ Officially Introduces Han Solo’s Father in New Series, Gives First Look

Harrison Ford is perhaps the Star Wars franchise’s most popular star. While George Lucas’ science-fiction space opera was held together with Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, Ford, arguably, had the most blockbuster success during and following his tenure as the space smuggler and Millennium Falcon pilot, Han Solo.

Now, Han Solo is back with his partner-in-crime, co-pilot, and eventual fellow galactic hero, Chewbacca, in a new series from Marvel Comics, aptly titled “Han Solo & Chewbacca”. If the appearances of the fan-favorite duo and other Star Wars legacy characters like Greedo and Jabba the Hutt aren’t enough, Star Wars just gave the first canon appearance of Han Solo’s father for the first time ever.

Actor Harrison Ford starred as the roguish pilot Han Solo throughout the Star Wars original and sequel trilogies. First entering the galaxy far, far away in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977) alongside Hamill and Carrie Fisher (Princess Leia Organa), Han Solo got frozen in carbonite, fought against the Galactic Empire during the Battle of Endor, and faced his troubled son, Ben Solo/Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) in Star Wars: Episode V — Empire Strikes Back (1980), Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), and Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015), respectively.

While Han Solo got his own origin story in the form of the well-intentioned but clearly lackluster Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) starring Alden Ehrenreich (Han Solo), Donald Glover (Lando Calrissian), and Emilia Clarke (Qi’ra) from director Ron Howard, it hasn’t stopped Star Wars from continuing with pre-New Hope Han Solo content.

“Han Solo and Chewbacca” was announced last December. The official synopsis of the Marvel Comics series reads:

Han Solo & Chewbacca, a new series from Marvel, will launch in March 2022, can exclusively reveal. Written by Marc Guggenheim and pencilled by David Messina, the monthly comic follows Han and Chewie a few years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, as the duo teams up with Greedo — in better times, apparently — on a heist for Jabba the Hutt.

The comic book event began this month and as well as giving fans one of cinema’s most iconic pairings and lots of returning characters, the series also did something quite remarkable: gave a first look at Han Solo’s father in the canon Star Wars universe.

In Star Wars Legends, the former Star Wars Expanded Universe, Han Solo’s father was Jonash Solo, who along with Han’s mother, Jaina Solo, disappeared early in their child’s life and rendered him an orphan at age seven. In the official Star Wars canon, there has nary been a significant mention of Han Solo’s father throughout the franchise’s four-decade history.

The Solo Star Wars movie had a brief mention of Han’s dad, as did the novelization of the anthology film. But, for the first time ever, Star Wars has shown what Han’s father — Ovan — looks like.

“Han, I am Your Father”

Move over Luke Skywalker, you aren’t the only one with a bad father figure. In the first issue of “Han Solo & Chewbacca” from Marc Guggenheim and David Messina, the story ends on a climactic cliffhanger involving Han drinking and talking with an older, eye-patched, gentleman. In a conversation about Han’s father, who he confirms is Ovan — or that’s what “people called him” –, the other character is flabbergasted, realizing that the person he is talking with is none other than his son.

You can view the pages with Ovan’s first look from “Han Solo & Chewbacca #1” below.

As for Harrison Ford, the 79-year-old actor has just finished filming Indiana Jones 5, in spite of an onset injury. For the galaxy far, far away, Ford has been rumored to have been on a Star Wars set, some thought it was for an appearance in The Book of Boba Fett (Hamill, of course, returned albeit in CGI fashion) but, alas, that did not come to fruition. There is still a chance the iconic character could turn up somewhere down the line — it’s not like Lucasfilm is short on projects…

What do you think of the first canonical appearance of Han Solo’s father? Let us know in the comments down below!