“He’s Finally Back,” ‘Star Wars’ Fan-Favorite Returns for ‘Bad Batch 2’

The Star Wars universe is expanding with The Bad Batch season two, but every Star Wars fan just noticed a jaw-dropping Clone Wars character in the official trailer.

Fans were thrilled to see Captain Rex (Dee Bradley Baker) appear alongside Wrecker, Hunter, Echo, Tech, and Omega (Michelle Ang), but now another Clone Wars legend is joining the fight:

In the official Bad Batch season two trailer, fans noticed the legendary Commander Cody at 0:33 and again at 0:43. Unlike the entirety of the Galactic Empire clone force, it appears that Commander Cody is trying to help Clone Force 99:

Rex will probably try to convince him and get his chip out and will fail 😭😭 — Brandon (@Wasstastic) May 29, 2022

COMMANDER CODY IN THE BAD BATCH I REPEAT CODY IN THE BAD BATCH!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Vkvkc4bBDB — kai IS IN LOVE WITH THE BAD BATCH (@smallbraineddd) May 29, 2022

Commander Cody undoubtedly still has the inhibitor chip that forces him to execute all Jedi and remaining opponents of the Empire. Still, it’s evident in the small snippet of the trailer that he’s attempting to aid the Batch in some sort of firefight survival.

Other than Cody pulling out his Vibro knife to an unknown opponent, it’s plausible that his inhibitor chip malfunctioned, and he’s questioning the methods of the Galactic Empire and Palpatine or executing his orders and wiping out his “brothers” without another thought.

While Lucasfilm has not confirmed an official release date, The Bad Batch season two is confirmed to release in Fall 2022.

More about The Bad Batch

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is an animated television series that acts as both a sequel to and a spin-off of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. It focuses on the squad known as Clone Force 99 (an enhanced clone trooper squad). It was announced on July 13, 2020 and premiered on Disney+ on May 4, 2021. The first season has sixteen episodes, and its musical score was composed by Kevin Kiner, who previously worked on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

Wookiepedia writes:

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose. Related: ‘Kenobi’, ‘Andor’ Casting Leak Seemingly Confirms Satine Kryze

