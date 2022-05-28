‘Ahsoka’ Leaks, ‘Star Wars’ Fans Lose It After Live-Action ‘Rebels’ “Sequel” Confirmed

Star Wars Celebration is full of surprises. Towards the end of the highly-anticipated Mando panel, celebrating all things The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and the upcoming Ahsoka series starring Rosario Dawson as Anakin Skywalker’s former Jedi Padawan, Ahsoka Tano, Lucasfilm gave attendees a big one.

In a moment that brought on cheers from the crowd, fans were shown brand-new footage of Ahsoka, including clips confirming it will be a live-action Star Wars Rebels “sequel”. Bow down to Dave Filoni.

Star Wars is currently amid its latest release. Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are back as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi and his disgraced former Jedi Padawan, Anakin Skywalker AKA Darth Vader. It’s a good change of pace for Lucasfilm, who — at least in live-action — has been sharing stories after the events of Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983), with the “Mando-Verse”.

Showrunner Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm creative exec. Dave Filoni brought Din Djarin and “Baby Yoda” to Disney+ back in 2019, launching an entirely new timeline in the struggling franchise. The sequel trilogy might have divided the fandom, but, slowly, the “Mando-Verse” has stitched it back together. While The Book of Boba Fett was not as well-received as its bounty hunter predecessor, it did prove to be a Mando Season “2.5”, especially with the Bryce Dallas Howard-directed episode, “Chapter 5: The Return of the Mandalorian”, continuing Din Djarin’s story.

Taking over from Ashley Eckstein, Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano appeared in the Filoni-directed episode in The Mandalorian Season 2, which saw Din Djarin and the Child head to the planet Corvus under the direction of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff). Dawson’s live-action Ahsoka returned again in the “fever dream” Boba Fett episode which also brought back Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, albeit via CGI.

Now, in a new and exciting announcement out of Star Wars Celebration, exclusive footage has confirmed that Ahsoka will seemingly act as a live-action Star Wars Rebels sequel. Filoni’s acclaimed animated series included characters like Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), Zeb (Steven Blum), and Chopper (Dave Filoni).

Fans have long-expected Ahsoka to include the live-action debut of Ezra Bridger — possibly played by Aladdin (2019) alum, Mena Massoud — and Grand Admiral Thrawn, after Ahsoka questioned Magistrate Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) over the latter’s whereabouts. Syndulla then appeared in Filoni’s The Bad Batch last summer, reentering the beloved Twi’Lek character back into the franchise.

In footage that has leaked from Star Wars Celebration, Hera Syndulla can be seen walking alongside Ahsoka Tano. And then after the teaser wrapped, the stars on stage were joined by live-action Sabine Wren actress, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, according to ComicBook.

The outlet also shared:

Favreau explains that every person they work with is chosen by determining “who is going to be a great creative partner to have?” Filoni echoes the sentiment and says it was true in animation, as well, with Rebels. “You write these stories and then all the sudden, you’re looking through a camera and there they are,” Filoni said.

The surprise has left fans in shock, with many taking to social media to discuss the moment.

Just Xavier (@JustXavierAgain) commented on the quick turnaround of footage; the show only begin filming on May 9.

the ahsoka team is crazy for already having footage for a show that just started filming three weeks ago — Just Xavier | Peace (@JustXavierAgain) May 28, 2022

Allie (@allieskywalker) said:

I'm legit in tears rn over the Mando & Ahsoka news… Despite all the toxic demons in this fandom I've never felt happier to be a Star Wars fan & among so many incredible & loving ppl!! 💛❤️💙🤍 — Allie. (KENOBI ERA) (@allieskywalker) May 28, 2022

Another tweet from Morgan M. (@morganameridius) commented on the Ghost crew returning:

OMG early Ahsoka footage😭 I love Rebels so much, I’m so happy we’re continuing their story finally! https://t.co/jVRPhuliRu — Morgan Manning (@morganameridius) May 28, 2022

Only time will tell if the teaser footage will officially go public. The major Star Wars event has already seen a debut date and trailer for Andor release, many more details regarding upcoming movie projects from the likes of Taika Waititi, and Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy confirm they are moving on from the Skywalker Saga.

