“Humiliating Men,” Marvel’s ‘Thor 4’ Slammed for “Partial Nudity”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding, and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) is officially the first MCU movie to get hit with a PG-13 rating for “partial nudity” related to Chris Hemsworth.

Chris Hemsworth is getting a little cheeky in Thor: Love and Thunder after Zeus (Russell Crowe) whips the clothes off the God of Thunder during the upcoming Marvel movie.

Undoubtely the most anticipated Marvel movie of the Summer, Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love and Thunder are already breaking records and turning heads:

#ThorLoveAndThunder is the first #MarvelStudios project to be officially rated PG-13 for “partial nudity!”

The Thor Odinson movie has been officially rated PG-13 for “intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action, language, some suggestive material, and partial nudity.”

Love and Thunder is not the first Marvel Studios project to show “partial nudity,” as the bare backside of Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) was briefly seen in Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Every Marvel fan has their opinion about the upcoming movie, but some can’t help but take a moment to process Thor’s record-breaking rating:

Imagine if Thor was replaced with a woman in this scene… people would riot. One of the reasons this movie has turned me off is because it’s objectifying and humiliating men in this way. If this scene was with a woman y’all would be furious — TameTheDragon94 #SaveIronFist 🍥 (@TTD94_YT) June 16, 2022

Another viewer writes:

I’m super pro body freedom, but given that the context here is non consensual & objectifying it’s a little harder to applaud. Plus there’s the double standard: I don’t recall any nudity (esp forced) from Black Widow or Scarlet Witch. Gender swap the Thor scene & people would riot — Off The Cut (@Crossdive1) June 16, 2022

Marvel Studios knows what’s best for the Marvel collection of beloved films.

Taika Waititi’s upcoming motion picture will surely crack up audiences and expand the Marvel Universe in new ways.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

