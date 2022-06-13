“Sick of Baby Groot,” Marvel Fans Slam ‘Guardians’ Update

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is preparing to welcome back the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor Odinson in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) this Summer, but they can’t help but point out some exciting CGI starring Groot and Rocket.

Thor: Love and Thunder are just around the corner, making headlines after the film’s official runtime disappoints virtually every Marvel fan.

Now, the VFX and CGI of Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) are turning heads for the wrong reason:

A new look at Rocket & Groot in #ThorLoveAndThunder

In a new look at Thor: Love and Thunder, Rocket can be seen attempting to free a pair of binoculars from the mouth of teenage/young adult Groot, something that some fans aren’t pleased with:

im sick of baby groot, toddler groot, kid groot, teen groot, college groot, millennial groot, give us big groot back already

Another fan writes:

The cgi looks a bit off. Why does groot look like a peace of wood ? Oh wait.

Following the official She-Hulk trailer featuring less than perfect CGI that generated online backlash, Marvel fans quickly spot the “off” looking CGI of Groot in Thor: Love and Thunder. Also, some fans are done with the character and want the full-grown flora colossus back from Guardians of the Galaxy (2014).

Nonetheless, the Guardians family of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Kraglin (Sean Gunn) are set to shake up Thor Odinson’s journey to peace as Lady Thor/Mighty Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Gorr the god butcher (Christian Bale) set up a revolutionary tale for the Asgardian.

While Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t the Guardians’ movie, fans are still expecting the same quality and integrity of the characters to be found in this Marvel movie as it is in James Gunn’s trilogy.

With Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) just around the corner, the majority of Marvel fans are just happy to see the characters on the big screen again.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

