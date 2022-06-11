NEW Extended ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Returning to Theaters

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) is officially returning to theaters this September, but it’s an entirely different movie!

Every Marvel fan was blown away with the Marvel movie masterpiece No Way Home, but more were offended when they didn’t find any deleted scenes in the Blu-Ray and digital release versions of the Tom Holland movie.

With rumors of 40 to 80 minutes of bonus footage cut from the final film, fans were begging Marvel Studios to give even a second more of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox.

In a turn of events that no one was expecting, an extended cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home is returning to theaters this September:

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon!

#SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version (2022) is set to release in the United States and Canada on September 2, with more countries to be announced.

That’s it, No Way Home is officially returning for a re-release, but this time with loads of more footage.

While Sony Pictures has not confirmed the amount of bonus footage, fans can expect to sit in the theater for roughly three hours.

Given that the current Spider-Man: No Way Home has a runtime of 2h 28m, the bonus footage could add on 30 to 40 minutes of more footage.

Marvel fans are at a loss for words, and TikTok warrior has the best insight:

We’re definitely gonna see the deleted scenes in Spider-Man NWH The More Fun Stuff Version

Another fan writes:

We will be watching

Another fan shares:

This is clearly an attempt at getting to $2 billion worldwide, and I’m all here for it!

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version will undoubtedly feature extended takes of pre-existing scenes, such as the final battle between the Sinister Five and three Peter’s, but also deleted scenes that were teased but never seen!

Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version debuts in theaters on September 2nd.

More about Spider-Man: No Way Home

In Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and the villains with great power Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe).

Spider-Man from the minds of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby is swinging back into Marvel’s New York with Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version. Hopefully featuring more nods to Miles Morales and other characters, as well as deleted scenes featuring Matt Murdock and more, this new Spider-Man movie will change everything.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

