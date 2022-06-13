“We Aren’t Watching,” Marvel Makes ‘Thor 4’ Officially Shortest Movie

Marvel Studios has officially made Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) the shortest Marvel movie since 2018.

It’s never a leisurely day in the Marvel community when one of the year’s most anticipated films is revealed to have one of the shortest runtimes in history.

With countless rumors and even confirmations from Chris Hemsworth himself about the movie being at least over two hours, the runtime for Love and Thunder is shocking fans and breaking hearts:

#ThorLoveAndThunder’s final runtime is reportedly 1 hour and 59 minutes, making it the shortest #MarvelStudios movie since 2018!

With original reports of Thor: Love and Thunder reaching up to two hours and twenty minutes, AMC and Cineworld have listed that the film’s official runtime is over 1 hour and 59 minutes, making it the shortest MCU movie since Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), which had a runtime of 1 hour and 58 minutes.

This chunk of time includes end credits and post-credit scenes so that Marvel fans can expect roughly 1 hour and 40 minutes of the actual movie playing.

With Mighty Thor/Lady Thor Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and the Guardians of the Galaxy all appearing alongside Thor Odinson in this epic adventure against Gorr the god butcher (Christian Bale), fans are nervous that this runtime won’t be able to pull off a solid story:

mcu movies getting shorter and shorter

One fan writes:

we aren’t watching this. joker better

Another fan points out:

On a knee-jerk reaction this feels like it’s gonna be too short. Like it didn’t need to be 3 hours but 2 h 15-2:30 always feels like enough

Another fan makes a shocking discovery:

you are telling me that a stranger things episode is longer than a mcu movie

Another fan shares:

People said Dr strange was rushed cause of short runtime now this is even shorter than that

So much is at stake for Thor, Korg (Taika Waititi), and his band of misfit intergalactic soldiers as they discover new realities and face new foes.

With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) recently garnering intense backlash for its short 2 hours and 6-minute runtime and lack of cameos, Thor: Love and Thunder are falling into the same fan-made online trap of over-estimated content.

Nonetheless, with fantastic movies such as Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) being under two hours, Marvel fans should keep their hopes high.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on July 8, 2022.

Do you think Thor: Love and Thunder should be longer? Comment below!