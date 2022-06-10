“Really Exciting,” NEW ‘Spider-Man’ Series “Coming Along”

The Spider-Verse is expanding in both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony Marvel Universe, both of which are offering new and thrilling starts for Spider-Man. Though Sony is under fire for its coming Spider-Man spin-offs, a fresh start for a forgotten character is “really exciting” and just around the corner from Into the Spider-Verse (2018) producers.

Tom Hollan isn’t returning to the Marvel collection yet, especially with his planned break from acting having yet to take place once his current obligations are met with other projects.

Nonetheless, this isn’t stopping Marvel Studios or iSp from progressing the Spider-Verse story. Though Sony’s Kraven the Hunter, El Muerto, and Madame Web have been criticized even before any trailers have been released, every Marvel fan is eager to see Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023) and Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024) from Sony Animated Pictures.

Now, an animated Silk Spider-Man series is in the works:

Sony’s SILK #SpiderMan spin-off series has had “a really exciting start,” according to producer Phil Lord: “It’s coming along. There’ll be news someday soon…”

Sony's SILK #SpiderMan spin-off series has had "a really exciting start," according to producer Phil Lord: "It's coming along. There'll be news someday soon…" Full quote: https://t.co/ZHr6iJN0tM pic.twitter.com/uP6YWl0UuB — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) June 9, 2022

Producer Phil Lord shares:

“We’re developing all that stuff with great care and there’s a really exciting start for Silk. It’s coming along. There’ll be news someday soon.”

While sitting down with Deadline to discuss the development of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller shared that they’re handling everything concerning the Silk series with care.

Lord and Miller have been confirmed to be actively producing numerous Spider-Man series for Sony’s Spider-Verse, including a new start for Cindy Moon.

Cindy Moon, AKA Silk, is one of the most beloved variants of Spider-Man. Having a rich background and deep roots in Marvel Comics, fans have been eagerly waiting for this character to appear in some live-action project.

Despite Cindy Moon making a brief appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) classmate and fellow decathlon teammate, Silk deserves her own spotlight. Now, the Marvel character is finally getting the treatment that she deserves.

More about Silk

Marvel Wiki writes:

As a child, her parents found out that Cindy had an eidetic memory. Her mother wanted her to focus on her studies while Cindy would rather continue playing on her school hockey team with her secret boyfriend, Hector Cervantez. When her mother found out, she was forced to go to the school field trip to General Techtronics and Cin told her she hated her. Sometime later, Cindy broke up with Hector since he was going to Boston College and she was going to Oxford University. When attending a public exhibition demonstrating the safe handling of nuclear laboratory waste materials, a spider irradiated by a particle accelerator used in the demonstration bit Peter Parker on the hand and fell from his hand, it then bit Cindy on her ankle before dying. The first manifestation of her powers happened when her uncontrollable organic webbing accidentally caused her to web up her parents. A man by the name of Ezekiel Sims came and took Cindy away. He trained Cindy in the use of her powers until he realized the totemic predator Morlun was tracking her. He then locked her away in a room that blocked Morlun’s detection at the bottom of his tower to protect her from him. This bunker had years worth of food, books, and tapes on the outside world which Cindy watched every day. She knew the code to leave at anytime but, knowing the consequences, she decided to stay put despite the horrible boredom.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want a Silk series? Comment below!