Marvel Fixes MCU Timelines, Puts ‘Ms. Marvel’ Above ‘Spider-Man’

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Zendaya as MJ Williams (left) and Tom Holland as Spider-Man (right)

Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, and the latest addition of Ms. Marvel has changed the MCU timeline for good.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel using her new powers
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Sam Raimi Breaks Silence on ‘No Way Home,’ Shares Thoughts on Tobey Maguire

The Marvel collection welcomes newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is one of the most original and fun Disney+ series to date.

Though Ms. Marvel has been flushed with “review bombing” before the series premiere even debuted, virtually every Marvel fan is enjoying the series and having their expectations turned around.

kamala khan as Ms. Marvel
Credit: Marvel and Disney+

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

With the Marvel timeline hopping back and forth between Black Widow (2020) and Hawkeye, Marvel Studios has officially clarified that Ms. Marvel takes place after Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 2022), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021):

Disney+ has updated the #MCU timeline order, which confirms that #MsMarvel takes place AFTER #MoonKnight!

Related: Charlie Cox Reportedly Returning as Daredevil in Upcoming Marvel Series

The official MCU timeline on Disney+ lists Ms. Marvel as the latest event occurring in this Marvel universe, indicating that it takes place sometime in 2025.

With the series producer reportedly stating that Ms. Marvel occurs one or two years after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), it’s clear that Marvel’s New York and New Jersey are still grasping the realities of their post-Thanos world.

Andrew Garfield (left), Tom Holland (middle), and Tobey Maguire (right)
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

Related: ‘Deadpool 3’ May Surprise Fans With Unexpected Twist

With Ms. Marvel taking place after Moon Knight, fans wonder what’s next for Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley.

More about Ms. Marvel

The series stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel and Matt Lintz as Bruno carrelli
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel Officially Reveals New Black Panther

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

How does Ms. Marvel rank among your Marvel list? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!