Marvel Fixes MCU Timelines, Puts ‘Ms. Marvel’ Above ‘Spider-Man’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, and the latest addition of Ms. Marvel has changed the MCU timeline for good.

The Marvel collection welcomes newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is one of the most original and fun Disney+ series to date.

Though Ms. Marvel has been flushed with “review bombing” before the series premiere even debuted, virtually every Marvel fan is enjoying the series and having their expectations turned around.

With the Marvel timeline hopping back and forth between Black Widow (2020) and Hawkeye, Marvel Studios has officially clarified that Ms. Marvel takes place after Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 2022), and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021):

The official MCU timeline on Disney+ lists Ms. Marvel as the latest event occurring in this Marvel universe, indicating that it takes place sometime in 2025.

With the series producer reportedly stating that Ms. Marvel occurs one or two years after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), it’s clear that Marvel’s New York and New Jersey are still grasping the realities of their post-Thanos world.

With Ms. Marvel taking place after Moon Knight, fans wonder what’s next for Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley.

The series stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

