‘Captain Marvel’ Brie Larson Names “Best Marvel,” Fans Weigh In

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe just welcomed its newest avenger with Ms. Marvel on Disney+ and Captain Marvel herself just named the latest super hero the “best Marvel.”

kamala khan as Ms. Marvel
Credit: Marvel and Disney+

The Marvel collection is yet to feature the live-action team-up between Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) is the newest addition to the MCU and a future member of the Young Avengers.

Superhero fan turned actual superhero Kamala Khan is one of the most enduring and classic Marvel characters in recent times.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel using her new powers
Credit: Marvel Studios

With so many new characters joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brie Larson has weighed in on who the “best Marvel” is:

From our first Zoom, I knew she’d be the best Marvel #msmarvel

Taking newcomer Iman Vellani under her Hollywood wing, Academy Award winner Brie Larson (The Glass Castle, Room) has stepped up inside and outside the Marvel Universe as she mentors Ms. Marvel to comics greatness.

Kamala Khan Ms. Marvel
Credit: Marvel and Disney+

Though Brie Larson has faced countless moments of online backlash and hate from viewers, it’s clear that she’s all in for Ms. Marvel, and fans couldn’t agree with her more:

CAN’T WAIT FOR THE MARVELS TO UNITE!

Another fan writes:

Absolutely loved the show! Marvel once again nailing the casting, she’s absolutely PERFECT in the role!

Really looking forward to the rest of the series, and of course, the inevitable team-up when it comes.

Iman Vellani is the best Ms. Marvel in the eyes of the general public and Brie Larson as outpourings of support and praise for the young actress’ performance in the series premiere has bolstered excitement for The Marvels (2023), the Captain Marvel sequel featuring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau).

WandaVision's finale
Credit: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero megafan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home until she gets superpowers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with superpowers, right?

The series stars Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Fawad Khan, Laurel Marsden, Arian Moayed, Adaku Ononogbo, Alysia Reiner, Azhar Usman, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha and Travina Springer, with Aramis Knight.

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel using her new powers
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you like Ms. Marvel? Comment below!

