Recent Announcement Hints at Brie Larson’s Fate as Captain Marvel

This summer, Disney Parks will welcome its second Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. The Disney Resort will open Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park on July 20, 2022.

Replicating most of the fun from Disneyland Resort’s Avengers Campus, there will be big differences at Disneyland Paris, notably the massive retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster to Avengers: Flight Force, which brings Iron Man and Captain Marvel together for a thrilling adventure across the galaxy. Brie Larson is not going anywhere.

Brie Larson first appeared as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel (2019) movie in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase Three. Larson’s role as one of the most powerful superheroes in Marvel Universe history was much contested, with many celebrating the Oscar-winner’s performance while others called out Larson’s characterization of the hero, instilling controversy in the fandom.

That being said, Larson’s Captain Marvel will appear again in next year’s The Marvels (2023) from director Nia DaCosta with Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel). While it has not been confirmed, fans are anticipating a cameo from Larson in the upcoming Disney+ Ms. Marvel show which begins June 8.

And while The Marvels, being one of the last films in Marvel Phase Four, could pose a risk for Larson’s future as the superpowered Avenger, and with a portion of the fandom calling for her removal from the franchise, it seems that The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios are keen to keep the actress on board for the long run.

Just this week, Disney Parks announced the opening date for the highly-anticipated Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park. With Spider-Man W.E.B Adventure opening in the land as well as restaurants like Pym Kitchen, France’s Avengers Campus is very similar to the one located in Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, Southern California. However, while Disneyland Resort rethemed Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT!, Paris sees Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith updated to Avengers: Flight Force.

The Marvel ride sees Guests transported on a thrilling adventure with Iron Man and Captain Marvel. You can watch the news here:

Larson’s reprisal of Captain Marvel for the Disneyland Paris attraction during the Park’s 30th anniversary is not the first time in recent months that Disney Parks has included her in upcoming experiences.

When the Disney Wish sets sail this year, Guests aboard the Disney Cruise Line ship can experience a Marvel adventure unlike no other. Amid dining at the MCU-themed restaurant, Guests can partake in Quantum Realm fun with characters like Ant-Man, Wasp, Captain America, and Captain Marvel. Disney describes the encounter as:

Join Ant-Man and the Wasp during “Avengers: Quantum Encounter”—a demonstration of powerful Super Hero technologies. Leap into your own heroic role using an interactive Quantum Core at your table to shrink and grow objects at the push of a button as you take part in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around you. All the while, enjoy a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring a range of delicacies from classic all-American fare to rich African flavors.

So, while Larson is perhaps one of the most contested actors in the MCU, it seems that Disney and Marvel Studios are only strengthening their relationship with the character of Captain Marvel as she transcends the big screen to the Disney Parks and beyond.

After appearing in Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and in the post-credits scene of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), next year’s The Marvels may just be the next step in a long tenure for Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers.

Are you looking forward to riding Avengers: Flight Force at Disneyland Paris?