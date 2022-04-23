‘Ms. Marvel’ Likely Including Major Cameo After Recent Leak

This summer, Kamala Khan will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Disney+ series, Ms. Marvel.

While many fans are looking forward to Iman Vellani bringing the popular Marvel Comics character to the small screen, a new merchandise leak has hinted that one of the MCU’s biggest stars will appear in the new miniseries beginning in June.

Disney+ continues to dominate the streaming arena with its plethora of at-home content covering brands like Star Wars and Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. Compared to other platforms like Netflix and HBO Max, Disney+’s subscriber growth is pushing ahead.

Helped by The Walt Disney Company’s ownership over Lucasfilm and the MCU and their smash-hit shows such as The Mandalorian and Loki, Disney+ offers viewers a unique home filled with Disney magic. The recent acquisition of Netflix’s Marvel Entertainment television series (Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron First, Punisher, and The Defenders) has also worked in Disney’s favor as Marvel Studios looks to incorporate the characters into their MCU canon.

After WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, and the currently airing Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel will begin airing on June 8, 2022. Vellani will lead the cast as the titular hero, Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel, in the series, where she will be joined by performers like Aramis Knight (Kareem/Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Amir Khan), Rish Shah (Kamran), and Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer.

As with anything MCU, there are likely many cameos or newcomers in the new streaming series. Loki debuted Jonathan Majors as He Who Remains — the Variant of Kang the Conqueror — ahead of his villain role in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), and Hawkeye brought back Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) from Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow (2021). It seems that the series created by Bisha K. Ali will include a rather famous and divisive superhero.

According to a Funko POP! listing leak, the range for Ms. Marvel, will include a figure for Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. While this could simply be a nod to Kamala Khan’s obsession with the Avenger, who models herself after Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, it could equally be a tease to her imminent arrival on Disney+.

Comic Book Movie shares the tweet from Scrooge McDuck (@_Scrooge_0052) which includes the Funko POP! listing:

#MsMarvel #Funko rumours are here! Are y’all excited about the series?

As Comic Book Movie notes, the “Kamala Khan (Halloween)” listing is likely to be the eponymous hero dressed as Captain Marvel for Halloween, adding weight to the speculation about the inclusion of a Captain Marvel cameo from Brie Larson. This is further enhanced by the Marvels team up next year in director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023).

Acting as the sequel to Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Captain Marvel (2019), The Marvels was originally announced as Captain Marvel 2 before being changed, seemingly suggesting a more ensemble-based movie. The Marvels will include Larson, reprising her role as Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris as the daughter of Maria Rambeau, Monica Rambeau, and Vellani as Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel debuts on June 8, running for six episodes, similar to most of Disney+’s Marvel Studios releases. The Marvels is slated for 17 February 2023 as part of Marvel Phase Four.

Do you think Captain Marvel will appear in Ms. Marvel? Let us know in the comments down below!