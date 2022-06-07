Marvel Star “Did Not Appreciate” ‘Doctor Strange 2,” Calls Out Character’s Death

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready to welcome newcomer Iman Vellani from Ms. Marvel this week, but the young actress just called out Marvel Studios for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and fans can’t believe it.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness offered brutal and gory scenes of violence as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch desecrated the Illuminati in Earth-838, killing Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski).

Director Sam Raimi pushed the limit of the Marvel collection with the inclusion of the Fantastic Four and Inhumans, but the newest Marvel super hero, Iman Vellani, claims Marvel did Black Bolt dirty:

Iman Vellani did not like what they did with Black Bolt in #MultiverseOfMadness: “I don’t care what anyone says. He’s my guy. I think they did him dirty. I did not appreciate that.”

Black Bolt’s “What Mouth” death is one of the most famous endings of any Marvel character to date, but given that the character was finally introduced into the MCU in Multiverse of Madness but quickly killed off isn’t pleasing Vellani.

With Iman Vellani’s character Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel being an Inhuman herself, watching the King of Inhumans get his lights knocked out isn’t pleasing the young actress.

This recent comment from Vellani marks a string of jokes in interviews about criticizing Kevin Feige and Marvel, previously claiming that Feige is lying about the MCU taking place in Earth-616.

Every Marvel fan was quick to respond to Vellani’s quote:

She NEEDS to be president after Feige retires

Another fan writes:

I really like Iman… She seemingly just says what she thinks and that’s amazing!

With Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ on June 8 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hitting the streaming platform on June 22, fans won’t be able to get enough of their favorite heroes and new Avengers during the summer.

