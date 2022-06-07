Marvel Star “Did Not Appreciate” ‘Doctor Strange 2,” Calls Out Character’s Death

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue
Wanda Maximoff as Elizabeth Olsen

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is getting ready to welcome newcomer Iman Vellani from Ms. Marvel this week, but the young actress just called out Marvel Studios for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), and fans can’t believe it.

kamala khan as Ms. Marvel
Credit: Marvel and Disney+

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness offered brutal and gory scenes of violence as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch desecrated the Illuminati in Earth-838, killing Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Peggy Carter/Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), and Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski).

Director Sam Raimi pushed the limit of the Marvel collection with the inclusion of the Fantastic Four and Inhumans, but the newest Marvel super hero, Iman Vellani, claims Marvel did Black Bolt dirty:

Iman Vellani did not like what they did with Black Bolt in #MultiverseOfMadness:

“I don’t care what anyone says. He’s my guy. I think they did him dirty. I did not appreciate that.”

Black Bolt’s “What Mouth” death is one of the most famous endings of any Marvel character to date, but given that the character was finally introduced into the MCU in Multiverse of Madness but quickly killed off isn’t pleasing Vellani.

Doctor Strange with America Chavez and Wong
Credit: Marvel Studios

With Iman Vellani’s character Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel being an Inhuman herself, watching the King of Inhumans get his lights knocked out isn’t pleasing the young actress.

This recent comment from Vellani marks a string of jokes in interviews about criticizing Kevin Feige and Marvel, previously claiming that Feige is lying about the MCU taking place in Earth-616.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange
Credit: Marvel Studios

Every Marvel fan was quick to respond to Vellani’s quote:

She NEEDS to be president after Feige retires

Another fan writes:

I really like Iman… She seemingly just says what she thinks and that’s amazing!

With Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ on June 8 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hitting the streaming platform on June 22, fans won’t be able to get enough of their favorite heroes and new Avengers during the summer.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff
Credit: Marvel Studios

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Patrick Stewart (Professor X) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

The Kevin Feige production features numerous Stephen Strange’s, including Sinister Strange, Strange Supreme, etc.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange
Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you think Black Bolt and others were killed too quickly? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

