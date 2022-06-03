MCU Star Challenges Marvel, Believes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Is Lying to Fans

Iman Vellani believes Marvel isn’t telling fans the truth when it comes to an important detail from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Vellani stars as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel in her own series debuting next week on Disney+ which has led her to talk a lot about her character and the experiences she had with Marvel. Just like Ms. Marvel, Vellani is a die-hard Marvel fan who knows almost as much about the MCU and the Marvel universe as Kevin Feige.

Ms. Marvel has also drawn a lot of concern since fans aren’t happy with all of the controversial changes to Ms. Marvel’s powers as they make her character more like Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel. On top of this, Ms. Marvel won’t be related to the Inhumans which is shocking since Marvel just teased the Inhumans’ debut in the MCU with Doctor Strange 2.

She impressed Feige with her Marvel knowledge but in a recent interview, Vellani stated that she doesn’t think Feige is getting his facts straight as Marvel may have messed up their continuity with the comics:

“No, I mean, I’d like to say, [the comics are] 616. I don’t believe that the MCU is 616. As much as Kevin Feige can make us think that it’s 616, it is 199999.”

Comic book fans will know that Earth 199999 is the Multiverse dedicated to the MCU and that Earth-616 is the one for the comics. This isn’t the first time Marvel has teased this change as it happened with Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) when he claimed he was from another universe and that he had to protect Earth-616.

This wasn’t true as Mysterio made up the fact that he was from another universe, but Marvel has made the Multiverse a reality, and Rachel McAdams’ Christine Palmer tells Strange that they are from Earth-616. If Marvel does go through with this change, it will be a surprise since the comics already established how the Multiverse operates, but the MCU is known to shake things up for the better or for the worse.

