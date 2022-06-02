Chris Pratt Saves the Day, Steps In to Help New MCU Star

Iman Vellani was shocked at how much advice Chris Pratt gave her when she needed help.

Ms. Marvel is Marvel’s newest Disney+ series debuting next week. Due to the release coming so soon, some fans have gotten an early look at the series. Surprisingly, they have been impressed with what they saw and claim that the series will be a “refreshing” look at the MCU.

Several fans were concerned about the series after hearing about all the crazy changes to Ms. Marvel with her powers being revamped and ditching her Inhuman origins for the show. After seeing Anson Mount’s Black Bolt in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), fans were sad that Marvel wouldn’t use this show to introduce fans to the Inhumans.

Instead, Marvel is staying as far away as possible from the group, leaving fans to wonder what will happen with the Inhumans. Since Ms. Marvel debuts in less than a week, The Hollywood Reporter sat down with Iman Vellani. The new MCU star shared her experiences with different Marvel stars such as Brie Larson, and Teyonah Parris. Chris Pratt also helped Vellani as she sent him an email asking for advice on press and he sent a “juggernaut” email on what to do:

“He made himself so available for any help I would need in the future, so I shot him an email asking about press and stuff and he sent me this juggernaut of an email with so much advice and what’s gotten him through this.”

Chris Pratt has been known to be helpful and is loved by his MCU costars. With the actor coming back to Marvel for a few projects, some fans wonder if Star-Lord could end up making an appearance in The Marvels and if that was why Vellani had Pratt’s email and was able to reach out to him.

It wouldn’t be that surprising if the Guardians of the Galaxy did appear in the movie since The Marvels could easily take place across the cosmos and the Guardians crew are usually the number one super hero team fighting the bad guys in space. Even though it would be awesome to see, at the very least fans will get to see Pratt as Star-Lord for three more projects as he will be in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

More on Ms. Marvel

Here’s an official description of the upcoming MCU series:

Ms. Marvel, launching on Disney+ in Summer 2022, is a new series that introduces Kamala Khan—a 16-year-old Pakistani-American growing up in Jersey City. A great student, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she has a special affinity for superheroes, particularly Captain Marvel. But Kamala struggles to fit in at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life is easier with super powers, right?

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.