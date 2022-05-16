Pivotal ‘X-Men’ Character Reportedly Cut From ‘Doctor Strange 2’

While fans knew that Marvel probably cut a lot of cameos, it’s shocking to hear that Michael Fassbender’s Magneto was one of them.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) gave fans a first look at the MCU’s Multiverse and it definitely opened up a lot of doors for the MCU. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange helps a new friend of his, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from being taken over by an unlikely enemy.

Before the movie debuted, fans were hearing all sorts of reports of major cameos in Doctor Strange 2 with only a few of them making it into the movie. While fans were disappointed at all the missed opportunities to bring in iconic characters, it seems that Marvel did have plans to bring in more cameos, but decided to cut them.

While reports have listed that Daniel Craig was initially supposed to be in the film, it seems that X-Men actor, Michael Fassbender would have returned as Magneto in the movie. James Clement shares in a podcast, Weekly Planet, that five characters were later cut from Doctor Strange 2:

“So somebody sent me a list of five characters that were going to be in this that were cut… Michael Fassbender was going to turn up as Magneto. I said [to my source], ‘Were any of these filmed?’ And this person said, ‘Filmed but ultimately cut from the theatrical version,’ which is what my source relates…”

While nothing is confirmed officially by Marvel, it’s sad to hear that the X-Men didn’t get more of a tease in Doctor Strange 2. If the source is true, then that means that Marvel still has the scene saved somewhere. A lot of fans are eager to see the mutants introduced into the MCU and it’s upsetting to hear that Marvel threw away the chance to bring in not only one of Marvel’s most iconic mutants but Wanda’s original father in the comics.

While the MCU changed Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch’s backstory to have Sokovian parents, this doesn’t mean that Wanda’s variant in Earth-838 has the same backstory. It’s possible that Magneto would be Wanda’s father in that universe and could have led to a touching moment in the movie as the two of them would’ve faced off.

It’s sad to see the X-Men be left to be introduced later on, but it does show that Marvel is making sure that the X-Men’s debut in the MCU will definitely be a big moment. A new project is in the works, but it’s hard to say when Marvel will announce the movie or series that is in development. Hopefully, it won’t be too long before fans can see the MCU’s X-Men in action.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Sinister Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.