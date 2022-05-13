Marvel Officially Replaces Bucky Barnes in Captain America Overhaul

The Marvel Universe of heroes is vast and confusing, as characters often overlap. But a new Captain America comic just kicked Buckey Barnes’ White Wolf to the curb.

Marvel Comics continues to grow and expand with new additions every month and the constant retcons of Spider-Man with reissues of the new Amazing Spider-Man #1.

Nonetheless, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is anchored by the legendary comics of Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and more. Every new comic and revolutionary section of the MCU is unlocked, most recently with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

With the latest addition to Captain America’s comic run, fans are shaken up by the revelation that Buckey Barnes/Winter Solider isn’t the only White Wolf in the Marvel Universe:

The White Wolf arrives in ‘Captain America: Symbol of Truth’ #1, on sale now!

In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier streaming series on Disney+, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) was revealed to be the White Wolf of the MCU, a redemption of the deadly assassin from previous installments, such as Captain America: Civil War (2016) and more.

Marvel has revealed the actual White Wolf (again) of the Marvel Comics in Captain America: Symbol of Truth #1 – The White Wolf Arrives.

Almost every Marvel fan loses track of which character is which, as some of them are retconned or redefined entirely. On top of that, Marvel Studios often combines numerous characters into one live-action figure.

Nonetheless, Bucky Barnes isn’t the real White Wolf; Hunter, the adopted brother of T’Challa/Black Panther, holds this mantle:

Adopted brother of Wakanda’s King T’Challa and the leader of the Wakandan Secret Police, the Hatut Zeraze, Hunter, is an expert tracker and nicknamed the White Wolf. Adopted as an infant and named by his adoptive father T’Chaka, Hunter learns everything from him, such as how to be a hunter and warrior of Wakanda. When his adoptive mother N’Yami dies in childbirth, giving birth to T’Challa, he immediately resents his new brother. Hunter resents him further for ascending to the throne, a right he thought was his. He did unspeakable things in the Hatut Zeraze, which led T’Challa to disband the group. Afterward, he fights T’Challa repeatedly, believing himself to be more worthy of the throne and the Black Panther mantle.

Marvel.com continues:

During Hunter’s adolescence, T’Chaka’s wife, N’Yami, dies giving birth to their son, T’Challa, who later becomes the Black Panther. Hunter resents T’Challa for N’Yami’s death and soon realizes T’Challa was T’Chaka’s favorite and heir apparent. Hunter then befriends T’Chaka’s new wife, Ramonda, a South African who sympathizes with his status as an outsider. T’Challa soon learned of the Hatut Zeraze and was disgusted by their brutal interrogation methods. When outsider Ulysses Klaw invaded Wakanda to exploit the nation’s Vibranium, T’Chaka was killed, promoting T’Challa to king. Although a fierce Wakandan patriot, Hunter believed T’Challa was unfit to assume his father’s role and began plotting a coup. One of Hunter’s men in the Hatut Zeraze, Derek Khanata, alerted T’Challa, and T’Challa had Hunter imprisoned and dissolved the Hatut Zeraze.

While it’s unclear if Bucky Barnes replaces Hunter within the MCU and ultimately writes out the character from any live-action appearances, it’s clear that this latest issue of Captain America will have Steve Rogers heavily influenced by this Bucky Barnes-like character, as both Barnes and Hunter are the Caucasian “brothers” of Wakanda, but one (Hunter) ultimately aims to kill T’Challa.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth's Mightiest Heroes



