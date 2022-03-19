Brie Larson Didn’t Know Who Johnny Depp Was

Marvel Cinematic Universe star Brie Larson is best known as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, but she also has a number of other acting credits, including Molly Tracey in 21 Jump Street (2012).

As one recent article noted:

The buddy cop action comedy served as an adaptation and continuation of the late '80s TV series of the same name and revolved around Morton Schmidt and Greg Jenko, two incompetent police officers sent back high school undercover in the hopes of discovering the supplier of a dangerous new drug. Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill, who also co-wrote the film, led the cast of 21 Jump Street alongside Larson, Dave Franco, Rob Riggle, DeRay Davis, Ice Cube, Chris Parnell, Ellie Kemper, Jake Johnson and Nick Offerman.

Delighting fans of the original series, Johnny Depp and Peter DeLuise made cameo appearances in the reboot. Although the duo tragically died in the revival movie, it finally ended their story once and for all.

In honor of 21 Jump Street’s 10th anniversary, director Christopher Miller took to Twitter to share memories about the project, including an amusing anecdote about Larson and Depp:

From the moment we did our first camera test with @channingtatum & @JonahHill we knew they were magic together. @philiplord & I looked at each other and knew we just had to give them space to play off each other like they did naturally and it was going to work #21JumpStreet Our 1st week was the climactic shootout with Johnny Depp. Unrecognizable in his biker costume (Brie Larson thought he was an extra) he realized an opportunity & disappeared for 3 hrs over meal break & returned saying he’d never been to Bourbon St in NOLA so he walked it incognito

The story about the MCU actress not knowing who the A-List star of Pirates of the Caribbean was on set is sure to amuse all Disney and Marvel fans.

At this time, Depp seemingly has no plans to return to the 21 Jump Street franchise since his character’s story arc ended. The actor has recently faced a great deal of personal drama, which is outlined in further detail below.

Larson will next appear in The Marvels (2023) alongside Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan).

If you haven’t been following the ongoing Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case, in November 2020, Hollywood actor Depp lost his libel lawsuit against U.K. News Group Newspaper publication, The Sun, for their report that he had allegedly engaged in domestic violence — including a reported “hostage” situation during a Pirates of the Caribbean shoot in Australia — against the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom actress on multiple occasions.

British Judge Andrew Nicol presided over the original proceedings, and Depp later lost his right to appeal the original ruling in the United Kingdom. The Jack Sparrow actor, for his part, has denied the domestic violence allegations, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defense at various points in time.

At this time, the former couple is next expected to appear in court in relation to their $50 million U.S. civil lawsuit in Virginia in April 2022.

Depp has been fired from his two most high-profile parts — his iconic role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney’s Pirates franchise and as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts series — as a result of the ongoing situation.

