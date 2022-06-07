Tom Holland Spoiled ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ for Unlikely Marvel Star

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is ever-expanding and welcomes newcomer Iman Vellani of Ms. Marvel this week. In a flurry of interviews, Vellani revealed that Tom Holland spoiled the best Spider-Man movie for her.

Well before Ms. Marvel reached the public eye, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home (2022) took the world and every Marvel fan by storm. Breaking box office records and redefining the Marvel collection, No Way Home cemented itself as one of the greatest Marvel movies in history.

Nonetheless, lead man Tom Holland is notorious for spoiling essential Marvel secrets, and his luck struck again with Iman Vellani:

Iman Vellani says Tom Holland spoiled #SpiderManNoWayHome for her “I was like, ‘What’s Spider-Man about?’ He fully shows me a photo of him with Tobey Maguire”

Iman Vellani says Tom Holland spoiled #SpiderManNoWayHome for her "I was like, ‘What's Spider-Man about?’ He fully shows me a photo of him with Tobey Maguire" 😂 (via @EliteDaily) pic.twitter.com/fTPyVWBItm — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 7, 2022

After somehow bumping into Tom Holland, Iman Vellani was reportedly shown a picture of Tobey Maguire on the set of No Way Home before the Marvel movie hit theaters, to which Vellani explains:

“I get we’re both in Marvel, but I didn’t need to know that before it happened.”

“I get we’re both in Marvel, but I didn’t need to know that before it happened"https://t.co/eL6P5dc0iY — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) June 7, 2022

Vellani’s full quote reads:

“He was like, ‘What’s your show even about?’ I was like, ‘What’s Spider-Man about?’ He fully shows me a photo of him with Tobey Maguire!” she says, grinning. (At the time, the crossover of Spider-Mans past and present was rumored but not confirmed.) “I get we’re both in Marvel, but I didn’t need to know that before it happened.”

While filming Ms. Marvel in Atlanta, Georgia, in 2021, next door to Spider-Man: No Way Home, a Spider-Man-dressed Tom Holland popped into Iman Vellani’s hair and makeup trailer to introduce himself and eventually spoil the return of Tobey Maguire and undoubtedly Andrew Garfield.



Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Did No Way Home get spoiled for you? Comment below!