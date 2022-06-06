Marvel Is Officially Giving Spider-Man a New Suit

For 50 years, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko’s Spider-Man character has withstood the test of time in the Marvel Comics world, Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man films, and Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In live-action, the teenage web-slinger has been famously portrayed by Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland — all of whom joined forces in Marvel Studios’ blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

Spider-Man/Peter Parker first appeared in Marvel Comics’ “Amazing Fantasy, No. 15” (1962). In this issue, sickly orphan Parker is bitten by a radioactive spider, ultimately turning from a somewhat self-absorbed irksome teenager into the friendly neighborhood super hero we know and love today.

Over time, Parker’s Spider-Man suit has evolved in various projects. And, now, Marvel has confirmed that the character will be receiving a brand new outfit in an upcoming Marvel Comics issue.

One article notes:

Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War is a five-issue miniseries that sends the characters from Fortnite Island to the Marvel Universe to team up with heroes such as Spider-Man, Wolverine, Iron Man, and Shuri. Together, they must hunt down the elusive Zero Shard, a crystallized fragment of the Zero Point. An upcoming issue of Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War will borrow from Secret Wars #8 by putting Spider-Man in a new costume, similar to how the web-slinger donned his black alien symbiote in the 1984 comic. Related: Marvel’s New Movie Absolutely Tanks at Box Office

The cover [above] teases the new super-suit with the tagline, “Amid the Zero War, there comes a costume — !” Marvel’s press release shares the following details about Spidey’s new suit, which will also be available to Fortnite players:

Spider-Man scores a new suit in the Zero War – both in Fortnite and on the page! All will be revealed soon in a new cover inspired by Secret Wars # 8. Related: Marvel Changes 50 Years of History, Gives Spider-Man a New Origin Story

It is unknown if this new suit will ever make its way into a Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

Currently, it remains unclear if Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios will continue their collaborative efforts on the Spider-Man franchise. Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has already teased a fourth Spider-Man collaboration — and an entire second trilogy, in fact — between the two studios, but Sony Pictures was quick to note that this has not yet been officially confirmed.

Holland has expressed that he plans to take time away from acting to focus on other endeavors for the time being, including his future with MCU costar and real-life girlfriend, Zendaya.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Joining Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), the official description of Spider-Man: No Way Home reads:

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. Related: Marvel Breaks Fans Hearts, Kills Two Favorite Guardians of the Galaxy

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) and Zendaya (MJ) are joined by Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), and Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus) in the film.

Former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield also star.

Are you looking forward to seeing Spidey’s new super hero suit?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the six series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, and Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight — on Disney+ anytime.