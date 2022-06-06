‘Iron Man’ Star Robert Downey, Jr. Goes Viral With Wild New Look

in Marvel

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
robert downey jr as tony stark iron man marvel

Credit: Marvel Studios

There are few characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with as large — or as passionate — of a fan base as Robert Downey, Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man.

Tony Stark and Pepper Potts looking at Doctor Strange
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Marvel’s Recast Iron Man Reportedly Getting “Zero” Screen Time

RDJ’s fan-favorite character launched the blockbuster super hero universe with Iron Man (2008) and went on to appear in 11 total MCU films — Iron Man 2 (2010)The Avengers (2012)Iron Man 3 (2013)Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

As more than a decade passed, Stark turned from a billionaire playboy into the husband of Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), the trusted confidante of Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), the mentor of Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), the sometimes-adversary of Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), and the fearless leader of his father’s legacy, Stark Industries.

happy hogan, tony stark, and peter parker in spider man homecoming
Credit: Marvel Studios/Sony Pictures

Related: Brie Larson Loses Touch With Reality, Fan Are Done With ‘Captain Marvel’ Star

Stark also bravely sacrificed himself to save the world from Thanos (Josh Brolin) as Marvel’s Infinity Saga came to a conclusion in Endgame.

Although RDJ has confirmed that his time in the MCU is through, and that he’s done “all I could” with the popular super hero character, he remains popular with Marvel movie fans — some have even begged for his return with a billboard.

Now, the Sherlock Holmes actor has shown off a brand new look (and we’re not entirely sure Tony would approve). RDJ shared photos of him and his wife, Susan, at their son Exton’s Little League baseball championship game.

Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Kevin Feige Reveals the Next Decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

And, somewhat shockingly, the normally brunette star is rocking some wild new blue hair. It is unknown if his new look is a personal decision or if the dye job is for a role.

Downey, Jr. wrote:

Congrats are in order for the Malibu Little League 2022 AAA champs! Big thanks to Coach Alfano, Coach Sullivan and Coach Mark. Dodgers brought the heat!!!

Related: New Marvel Star Accused of Cultural Appropriation, Fans Plan ‘Shang-Chi’ Boycott

As for Iron Man’s MCU future, the character was already recast with a new voice actor in Marvel’s Disney+ Original animated series What If…? (2021).  There were also numerous rumors that Tom Cruise (Top Gun, Mission: Impossible, Jerry Maguirewould play an Iron Man variant in Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, though this did not come to fruition.

marvel what if tony stark iron man died
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Forgotten ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Project Receives Official Release Date

Downey, Jr. is also keeping busy in his post-Marvel career. Per IMDb, he currently has five projects in the works including Sherlock Holmes 3 (TBD), Oppenheimer (2023), and All-Star Weekend (TBD).

Are you an RDJ fan?

You can stream Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and the six series in Marvel’s Phase Four so far — Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, Marvel’s What If…?, Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, and Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight — on Disney+ anytime.

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon. Follow along on Instagram @indianabelle88.

Be the first to comment!