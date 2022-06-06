‘Iron Man’ Star Robert Downey, Jr. Goes Viral With Wild New Look

There are few characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with as large — or as passionate — of a fan base as Robert Downey, Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man.

RDJ’s fan-favorite character launched the blockbuster super hero universe with Iron Man (2008) and went on to appear in 11 total MCU films — Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

As more than a decade passed, Stark turned from a billionaire playboy into the husband of Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), the trusted confidante of Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau), the mentor of Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), the sometimes-adversary of Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), and the fearless leader of his father’s legacy, Stark Industries.

Stark also bravely sacrificed himself to save the world from Thanos (Josh Brolin) as Marvel’s Infinity Saga came to a conclusion in Endgame.

Although RDJ has confirmed that his time in the MCU is through, and that he’s done “all I could” with the popular super hero character, he remains popular with Marvel movie fans — some have even begged for his return with a billboard.

Now, the Sherlock Holmes actor has shown off a brand new look (and we’re not entirely sure Tony would approve). RDJ shared photos of him and his wife, Susan, at their son Exton’s Little League baseball championship game.

And, somewhat shockingly, the normally brunette star is rocking some wild new blue hair. It is unknown if his new look is a personal decision or if the dye job is for a role.

Downey, Jr. wrote:

Congrats are in order for the Malibu Little League 2022 AAA champs! Big thanks to Coach Alfano, Coach Sullivan and Coach Mark. Dodgers brought the heat!!!

As for Iron Man’s MCU future, the character was already recast with a new voice actor in Marvel’s Disney+ Original animated series What If…? (2021). There were also numerous rumors that Tom Cruise (Top Gun, Mission: Impossible, Jerry Maguire) would play an Iron Man variant in Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen’s Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness, though this did not come to fruition.

Downey, Jr. is also keeping busy in his post-Marvel career. Per IMDb, he currently has five projects in the works including Sherlock Holmes 3 (TBD), Oppenheimer (2023), and All-Star Weekend (TBD).

Are you an RDJ fan?

