Forgotten ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Project Receives Official Release Date

bradley cooper as rocket racoon (left) and vin diesel as baby groot (right) in guardians of the galaxy2

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe wouldn’t be the same without Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), but their run is ending with one of James Gunn’s last Marvel projects receiving a release date for this summer.

Guardians of the Galaxy staring up into the sky
Credit: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) makes the episodic end of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) within the Marvel collection.

Nonetheless, every Marvel fan still has Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and the upcoming I Am Groot Disney+ series to look forward to:

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyPlus.

Though the Guardians are making an appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) alongside Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Korg (Taika Waititi), fans have waited nearly five years for a solo Guardians project.

rocket (left) and drax (right) in guardians of the galaxy
Credit: Marvel Studios

With director James Gunn busy with DC and The Suicide Squad (2021), the go-to comics director is finally back behind the camera for Marvel Studios full-time.

While I Am Groot is a Disney+ streaming series, fans should expect nothing but the best from this loveable rag-tag team of intergalactic heroes.

baby groot surprised
Credit: Marvel Studios

Though Marvel is yet to release an official synopsis, I Am Groot is known to be a collection of shorts featuring the flora colossus of Guardians.

Marvel legend Adam Warlock (Will Poltier) finally cracks open the Marvel Universe like never before in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, leading into Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 alongside Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista), Rocket the Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Guardians of the Galaxy cast line-up
Credit: Marvel Studios

guardians of the galaxy from left: zoe saldana as gamaora, bradley cooper sean gunn as rocket raccoon, chris pratt as peter quill aka star lord, vin diesel as groot, dave bautista as drax the destroyer
Credit: Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 debuts on May 5, 2023.

