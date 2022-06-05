Writer of Upcoming Marvel Series Open to Reshoots Days Before Premiere

Ms. Marvel starring newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, after months of controversy surrounding Marvel Studios’ decision to change Kamala Khan’s powers. Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive for the first Marvel original series on Disney+, targeting a younger audience. However, Ms. Marvel writer Sana Amanat recently joked she would reshoot the whole thing to make one change.

Ms. Marvel will debut the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Muslim superhero. It has had a bit of a rocky road. Fans have been complaining about the controversial changes to Kamala Khan’s powers. In Marvel Comics, Kamala Khan is an Inhuman who gains polymorphic shapeshifting abilities after going through Terrgenesis. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these powers, which were a metaphor for how Kamala Khan felt being a brown girl from New Jersey, have been swapped for sparkly constructs to make her more like her favorite hero Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Other controversy includes whitewashing characters like Kamala Khan’s best friend, Nakia. In the comics, Nakia is a devoted Turkish Muslim who wears a full hijab, but she will be played by Yasmeen Fletcher, who is both half-white and Christian. So many Muslim fans have taken issue with a non-hijabi actress taking part.

But fans have accepted that this is the version of the character they will be getting in live-action and are gearing up in excitement for the show, whose tone will be much lighter than recent MCU entries like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and Moon Knight.

But writer Sana Amanat recently revealed that there is one thing missing from the series. Per ETimes:

“Just last week, fans of the superstar went into overdrive online when it was revealed that Shah Rukh’s name and his popular films like ‘Baazigar’ and ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ get a special mention in the Marvel show. When asked if fans need to keep their eyes open for an SRK cameo, Sana did not hold back her excitement and she said, “If Shah Rukh Khan wants to be in this show, we will go film again! We’ll go back to production, we’re (definitely) going back to production! Call somebody!”

Shah Rukh Khan is also known by his initials SRK. SRK is an Indian actor, film producer, and television personality who works in Hindi films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Mohabbatein (2000), and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham… (2001).

Ms. Marvel will stream on Disney+ starting on Jun 8, 2022. It will star Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight as Kareem/Red Dagger, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Rish Shah as Kamran, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli, Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia Bahadir, Laura Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, Laith Naki as Sheikh Abdullah, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

During the production of Ms. Marvel, the hashtag #FixMsMarvel trended when some characters like Nakia Bahadir were whitewashed when Yasmeen Fletcher (Andi Mack) was cast. Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will direct Ms. Marvel.

Let us know in the comments if you think Shah Rukh Khan would be a great addition to the MCU.