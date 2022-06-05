“Sony Has No Idea,” Purposely Loses Millions in Marvel Movie Flop

in Marvel

Jared Leto as Morbius

Credit: Sony Pictures / Marvel Studios

Morbius (2022) is nothing more than online “memes” amongst every Marvel fan, but that didn’t stop Sony from re-releasing the movie in over 1,000 theaters this week. Now, Sony is suffering.

jared leto as morbius the living vampire
Credit: Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios

Jared Leto’s Morbius, unfortunately, didn’t stand a chance amongst the general public, critics, and Marvel fans, as seven historic delays and reported re-edits of the film turned it into an online “meme.”

“It’s morbin’ time” continues to drown Twitter whenever anything remotely related to Dr. Michael Morbius finds itself on social media. Even lead actor Jared Leto has embraced the reality of his Marvel entry:

What time is it?

Did Sony Pictures purposely shoot themselves in the foot with the re-release of Jared Leto’s vampire superhero film? The question is yet to be answered, but Morbius reportedly lost Sony hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars in lost profits, wasted advertising, and more:

Box Office: ‘Morbius’ Bombs Again With $85,000 Friday

Morbius reportedly brought in $289 per theater, averaging an absurd $85,000 opening Friday with the Marvel movie’s re-release.

Assuming that each ticket cost an average of $15 for a Friday show of Morbius, each theater sold roughly 19 tickets.

Forbes writes:

Sony reissued Morbius into 1,037 theaters in weekend ten. The poorly reviewed and poorly received (a C+ from Cinemascore and a 1.89x multiplier means audiences didn’t like it either) Jared Leto superhero movie earned another $85,000 (+922%) on Friday for a $280,000 (+840%) weekend and still-lousy $73.6 million domestic cume. Its $270 per-theater average is the lowest in the top twenty.

jared leto as morbius
Credit: Sony Pictures

It’s not time to Morb Up for any Marvel fans, given the absurd memes surrounding this Sony picture.

Fans have now lost hope in Sony and their control of the Marvel Universe:

Making Morbius bomb twice is like the only sign I’ve seen in the past decade capitalism can be defeated by the will of the people.

Another fan writes:

Ok but the real challenge, if you’re willing to put in the work, is going to be tricking them into releasing Morbius a third time

One fan shares their o:

I am shocked Sony has no idea that this was literally the fans attempt of getting a possible Morbius TV show. We all were so morbed out from the movie most of us couldn’t handle a re-release. We want to be able to morb out at our homes on a weekly episodic basis.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe heralds classic and revolutionary superhero movies that virtually every Marvel fan enjoys. Still, Morbius was met with intense criticism exploded following mind-boggling exclusions of Spider-Man and more.

With Sony Pictures currently producing Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web, and El Muerto Marvel movies, it’s clear that the future classic heroes are in the air when Kevin Feige doesn’t have total control.

Andrew Garfield
Credit: Marvel Studios / Sony Pictures

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

