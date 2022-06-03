Marvel’s Terrible ‘Morbius’ Returning to Theaters, Ditches ‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in good hands with Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios, but every Marvel fan has their opinion about Sony’s Spider-Verse. Morbius is officially returning to theaters, and fans aren’t happy.

Out of all the Marvel movies in history, Morbius marks the first film in recent times to return to theaters after its initial run.

Jared Leto’s Morbius was met with poor critical reviews, and Marvel fans turned the movie into a meme. As a result of “it’s morbin’ time,” Morbius is returning to 1,000 theaters:

After weeks of memes about the film, ‘MORBIUS’ will return to over 1,000 theaters tomorrow.

Morbius is undoubtedly the most significant “flop” in recent Marvel times, causing fans to question why it’s coming back for “morbin” moments.

TikTok homeslice @hzjoe03 shares a valid response:

No way Morbius is coming back to cinemas

Another fan wrote:

In all seriousness tho this has to stop

One fan shares:

i am begging you to stop

It appears that Morbius is returning to theaters due to Sony believing that the undying surge of memes and popularity regarding the movie equals the want for more tickets. Nonetheless, fans are signalling confusion and more.

Controversies surrounded Morbius after Sony reportedly removed all mentions of Spider-Man in the movie’s infamous post-credit scenes.

While Sony has yet to confirm if Dr. Michael Morbius lives in the same universe as any Spider-Man superhero, fans were rightfully under the impression that Andrew Garfield would respectfully be the Spider-Man of this timeline.

Nonetheless, the removal of Adrian Toomes/Vulture (Michael Keaton) stating that he’s out for Spider-Man means that Andrew Garfield has slim to no chances of returning as Spider-Man.

Given that Sony Pictures are investing their Marvel future into Madame Web and El Muerto with virtually unknown characters, it’s a sad speculation that Garfield has no future with Sony’s Marvel plan.

Andrew Garfield reportedly turned down the role of Spider-Man before taking his current break from Hollywood. Now, with the return of Morbius to over 1,000 theaters, it’s clear that Spider-Man is a lost figure within the Marvel collection of Sony’s universe.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

