‘Thor’ Star Chris Hemsworth Was Punched on Movie Set

Soon the world will be reunited with Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Odinson in director Taika Waititi’s latest Marvel Cinematic Universe entry, Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

A relative unknown at the beginning of his tenure as the God of Thunder, Hemsworth is now one of Hollywood’s most profitable and sought-after movie stars. Over the years he has appeared in many films on the big and small screen, and in one of these projects, the Australian actor was punched in the face by his co-star.

Hemsworth entered the MCU in Kenneth Branagh’s Thor (2011) as part of Marvel Phase One. Since the early days of the Kevin Feige’s behemoth franchise, Hemsworth’s Asgardian god has had quite the transformation. From his serious beginnings in Thor and Thor: The Dark World (2013), to his more humorous characteristics in Thor: Ragnarok (2017) and the Infinity Saga finale, Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019), Thor is perhaps one of Marvel’s most developed heroes.

The actor will next return in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Russell Crowe as Zeus. The cast of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise — Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Dave Bautista (Drax the Destroyer), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Groot (Vin Diesel) — will also star.

Despite Hemsworth’s large role as a member of Marvel’s first phase of Avengers and his continued journey in the franchise, the actor has appeared in multiple projects outside of Marvel Studios such as Men In Black: International (2019), Extraction (2019), and the upcoming Spiderhead (2022) with Top Gun: Maverick‘s (2022) Miles Teller.

Following his first outing as Thor, Hemsworth starred in another big-budget blockbuster, Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) with Twilight’s Kristen Stewart (Snow White) and Charlize Theron (Queen Ravenna). The Thor star played Eric the Huntsman in Universal Pictures’ take on the classic German fairytale. It is in this fantasy movie directed by Rupert Sanders that Hemsworth got punched…by Kristen Stewart.

In a recent interview with GQ, Hemsworth spoke about the incident which stemmed from the scene where the Huntsman helps Snow White in the Dark Forest. He said:

“Oh yeah, I was more upset she didn’t continue on through the take. She kind of hit me and immediately went, ‘Oh my god! I’m so sorry.’ I was like ‘That would’ve been the perfect, most truthful take we had. I think she was more upset than I was.”

As with any type of performance, mishaps can happen, sometimes for the worse. Just last year, Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchise legend, Harrison Ford injured himself while filming the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 movie, leading to many production halts. Luckily for Hemsworth, Stewart’s hook did not cause so much disruption but seemingly became a hilarious moment for the pair on set.

Snow White and the Huntsman spawned a sequel, Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016), which acted as both a prequel and sequel to the first movie. Stewart did not return for the follow-up.

Thor’s future is still undetermined after Thor: Love and Thunder. While Hemsworth’s franchise is a big anchor for the MCU, legacy actors like Chris Evans (Steve Rogers/Captain America) and Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) have already exited the live-action Marvel Universe, leaving Thor’s story currently uncertain. This, teamed with the arrival of Portman’s Mighty Thor and Thompson’s King of Asgard, might mean the end of the road for the MCU’s God of Thunder.

