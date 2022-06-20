Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel’s “Next Saga” Arriving in “Coming Months”

Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming close, but the MCU’s “next saga” is arriving “in the coming months.”

Phase Four of the MCU has introduced more characters to the Marvel Collection than ever before, but fans still aren’t sure where these heroes and villains are heading.

While Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) has been billed as the next main villain, there’s no overarching, episodic issue to be solved like in the first three phases of the Marvel Universe with the Infinity Saga.

Now, Marvel Studio’s torchbearer and every Marvel fan’s favorite Hollywood leader Kevin Feige has promised that fans will be seeing the “bigger picture” of what’s going on in the MCU in “the coming months”:

Kevin Feige says fans will learn more about Marvel's next big saga in the coming months. "I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going."

Kevin Feige’s full comment to Total Film reads:

“As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going.” “I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.”

Kevin Feige’s comment on the future of the MCU being unveiled in the coming months means only one thing: D23.

Saturday, September 10, has been revealed to be the big Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm panel day at the D23 convention at Anaheim, California, the ultimate destination for all Disney fans this Fall.

As a result, fans attending the convention will be getting a first look into upcoming Marvel projects, much of which undoubtedly contain Mutants, the X-Men, and potentially Avengers 5:

It’s time to talk about MUTANTS! LETS GO!

On top of that, more information or even a first look at Anthony Mackie’s Captain America 4, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4, or even Fantastic Four could be teased:

Secret Wars with Kang and Doom as Villains.

Another fan writes:

Two words: Secret. Wars.

With Thunderbolts recently being confirmed to be in early development, it’s plausible that fans will get an in-depth look into the upcoming anti-hero movie.

Nonetheless, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) and The Marvels (2023) will be shared during D23, with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) possibly receiving its first teaser trailer, given its release date is only five months after the convention.

All in all, it’s evident that new villains, potentially Victor Von Doom, could find their way on the D23 stage as more and more of the future of Marvel is revealed to the world!

