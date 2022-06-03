Marvel’s Next Movie Not Coming “Anytime Soon,” Looking at “Big Name” Directors

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) opened the Marvel Cinematic Universe up for countless new heroes to join. Still, The Fantastic Four is in disarray as Marvel looks to “big names” to fill the director’s shoes.

Though Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski) met a gruesome end at the hands of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in Multiverse of Madness; his Multiversal counterpart still lives on in the MCU Earth-616 timeline.

Though Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) director Jon Watts has left the Fantastic Four reboot, fans are eager to see what’s next for one of the most popular Marvel hero groups in history.

With John Krasinski officially a part of the Marvel collection, it’s entirely possible that his wife Emily Blunt could play Susan Storm/Invisible Woman.

While fan castings of the F4 have begun, Marvel is reportedly looking at “big names” to take over the Fantastic Four project:

Marvel Studios is reportedly looking at big name directors for #FantasticFour One source says, “Kevin Feige doesn’t want to oversee the entire shoot after not having to worry about that with Sam Raimi”

Insider Justin Kroll writes:

Some late night FANTASTIC FOUR directing search updates: 1. While it’s easily Marvel’s top ODA, one source says don’t expect it to be filled anytime soon as they are not even close to cutting down long list of candidates, “I’d be shocked if a choice is made before labor day.”

With no official reports coming from Marvel Studios, Fantastic Four is in the air when it comes to a new director taking over the camera for this Marvel movie.

As a result, every Marvel fan is making their wishlist of directors:

Brad Bird

Steven Spielberg

Rian Johnson

Bryce Dallas Howard

John Krasinski

Another fan writes:

Honestly Matt Reaves wouldn’t be bad

Honestly Matt Reaves wouldn’t be bad — Luis (@LuisTJ77) June 2, 2022

Pixar and The Simpsons director Brad Bird seems to top most fan-made lists, with The Mandalorian starlet Bryce Dallas Howard and John Krasinski himself right behind.

While it is evident that Marvel has a wide array of immense talent to choose from, it’s clear that Kevin Feige is taking the time to ensure that the best director is chosen for this unique project. After all, the Fantastic Four could rewrite the MCU as fans know it.

The world of Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Ben Grimm/The Thing, Susan Storm/Invisible Woman, and Victor Von Doom/Dr. Doom from the mind of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby has so much more to give, especially with fan-castings of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to lead the new team of heroes that span from The Secret War to Black Panther.

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Marvel wiki writes:

The Fantastic Four (FF) are a team of adventurers who accidentally received powers from “cosmic radiation” during a short trip to space. The team originally consisted of Reed Richards (“Mister Fantastic”), Reed’s girlfriend Sue Storm (the “Invisible Girl”), Susan’s brother Johnny Storm (the “Human Torch”), and their good friend Ben Grimm (“The Thing”). Since gaining their powers, the group has stuck together and through many adventures, exploring new frontiers of the universe, defeating villains, and defending Earth from intergalactic threats.

Throughout the years, the group evolved with Reed and Sue getting married,[12] and multiple members coming and going, but the original 4 are still the face of the team.

