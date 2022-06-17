Chris Evans Will “Easily” Ditch Captain America to Play Forgotten Super Hero

Chris Evans has been sharing recently about what it would take for him to return as Captain America, but the actor admits he would easily return to the MCU if he could play another super hero.

Captain America is one of Marvel’s iconic super heroes and has already seen a few replacements since Steve Rogers gave up his shield in Avengers: Endgame (2019). Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson became the new Captain America after Wyatt Russel’s John Walker/US Agent abused the mantle of Captain America.

In Marvel’s What If…? fans got to see a variant of Peggy Carter take the supersoldier serum instead of Steve Rogers leading her to become Captain Carter. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), fans got to see Captain Carter once again as she served as one of the members of the Illuminati.

Now, fans wonder if Steve Rogers will return to the MCU. Evans has made it clear that it’s possible, but would be “a tall order” for the actor to return. In a recent interview, Evans was asked if he was open to returning as the Human Torch since he played the character in the first Fantastic Four movie back in 2005:

Horowitz: “Look, I mean, you can’t top how you went out as Cap, and it’s gonna take the right thing eventually. Maybe, who knows. But here’s my question. There were a lot of rumors that you could come back in the Multiverse as another Marvel character you played, Johnny Storm. Did they ever come to you?” Evans: “God, wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be great?”

Surprisingly, Evans reveals that Marvel hasn’t even asked the actor to return as Johnny Blaze since the Multiverse has become a possibility:

Horowitz: “Would that have intrigued you?” Evans: “No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren’t they doing something now with Fantastic Four?”

The interview continued with Evans explaining that he would easily return to play the Human Torch if Marvel asked him to, but returning to play Captain America wouldn’t be so easy:

Horowitz: “Well, they are, but as you well know, in the Multiverse, all bets [are off]… you can have six different Johnny Storms.” Evans: “Yeah, I guess that’s true. I mean, I guess all bets are off. Yeah. Look, I would love it. I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So I loved that role and, you know, who knows.”

While it would be awesome to see Evans reprise his role as the Human Torch, it’s hard to imagine what that would be like. Right now, fans have no idea what the Fantastic Four cast would be. Ever since John Krasinski played Reed Richards in Doctor Strange 2, fans are hoping he will continue to be Richards in any MCU projects, but nothing has been confirmed.

Since the Fantastic Four movie is still a way out, it’s unlikely that Marvel will bring Evans back before they announce the new super hero team to avoid any confusion.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Chris Evans will reprise his role as the Human Torch? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.