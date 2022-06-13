Chris Evans “So Proud” of Marvel ‘Captain America’ Replacement

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently revitalizing its face of superheroes, and Chris Evans couldn’t be more proud of his Captain America replacement.

Phase Four of the MCU has ushered a new era of heroes to the Marvel collection, replacing icons Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Evans with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Anthony Mackie’s Falcon/Captain America.

With Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) under his belt, Chris Evans recently shared his feelings about Mackie’s portrayal as Captain America:

Chris Evans says he’s ‘proud’ of Anthony Mackie for taking over as Captain America “No one better to do it … he honestly does it justice … I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it”

Evan’s full quote reads:

“No one better to do it [than Mackie]. He does it justice and I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what [Marvel Studios does] in the future with [the Captain America franchise].”

Anthony Mackie is officially the new Captain America, picking up the shield from Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endmame (2019) and formally taking over the mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series on Disney+.

With filming for Captain America 4 reportedly around the corner, Marvel Studios is ready to continue the story of this beloved character.

While rumors persist that Chris Evans will one day return as Captain America in the MCU, Evans recently stated that the role would be a “tall order,” and the timing would have to be perfect. Given the actor didn’t entirely shoot down, the opportunity is promising, but his return won’t be happening anytime soon.

The MCU doesn’t feel the same without the core six Avengers, but that’s all by design. With new heroes like Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) coming into play, it’s clear that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are designing the next era of Marvel heroes and villains to fill the lives of new and classic fans alike.

Nonetheless, there’s always room for more Steve Rogers, especially if Marvel pulls off Avengers: Secret Wars, an episodic movie that requires the presence of Rogers and Captain America.

