Chris Evans Hints ‘Captain America’ Return “Would Be a Tall Order”

The Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t the same without Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, and Chris Evans. Without some of the founding figures in new Marvel movies, some fans feel lost. But, now, Chris Evan has alluded to what it would take to return as Captain America.

Is it time for Chris Evans to return as Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel collection? Could he appear as a variant of Steve Rogers, like the one in Marvel’s What If…? animated series? Time will only tell.

Every Marvel fan thinks about Chris Evans returning to his Captain America role, but with Anthony Mackie taking over the title in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, there might not be space for Evans.

But, that isn’t stopping the Lightyear (2022) star from sharing his thoughts on what it’d take to become America’s number one man again:

Chris Evans on if he would return as Captain America — “It would have to be perfect… That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.”

Chris Evans on if he would return as Captain America — “It would have to be perfect… That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order.” (Source: https://t.co/hBgjzJcuXk) pic.twitter.com/4mls3ZQ1hD — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 10, 2022

Chris Evans is Captain America; it’s as simple as that. No other face will ever be able to replace his iconic figure, much like there is no actor to become the new Tony Stark/Iron Man:

Chris Evans on returning as Captain America!

Chris Evans on returning as Captain America! "It would be a tall order." #Lightyear pic.twitter.com/Dte51jZ8ez — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 10, 2022

The MCU doesn’t feel the same without the core six Avengers, but that’s all by design. With new heroes like Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) coming into play, it’s clear that Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige are designing the next era of Marvel heroes and villains to fill the lives of new and classic fans alike.

Nonetheless, there’s always room for more Steve Rogers, especially if Marvel pulls off Avengers: Secret Wars, an episodic movie that requires the presence of Rogers and Captain America.

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Vision (Paul Bettany), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger, Spider-Man, is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want Chris Evans to return as Captain America? Comment below!