“I’ve Got More to Do”, New Captain America Opens Up About Eventual Return

Hayley Atwell admits she wants to do more with her role as Captain Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Marvel’s What If…? lets fans see what would happen if Steve Rogers never took the super-soldier serum, but Peggy Carter did. This led to her becoming Captain America for her universe, but she changed her alias to Captain Carter.

The animated series showed how she ended up in the present instead of the 1940s just like Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers did. This led to her helping Nick Fury and S.H.I.E.L.D. just like how Captain America did. Fans also got to see a variant of Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) as she fought Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in the film.

Sadly, Captain Carter died while fighting Scarlet Witch which led fans to wonder if we will see the character again. Hayley Atwell reassured fans in a recent interview that she wants to return, but she can’t promise when she will return:

“Well…I haven’t got news for you. But I share your enthusiasm. And I would love to if Marvel did find a home for her; that’s a home that feels worthy of her in terms of her evolution as a character and development as a character”

Atwell shares that her experience was really great, but she doesn’t know what role she will have in the MCU’s future:

“The experience I’ve had in playing her has given me the most incredible opportunity to hone my particular craft in this franchise. And I’ve got more to do, and because I feel the fans deserve that. In some ways, with a lot of people, she’s a minor player, and it wouldn’t make sense if I was to continue to be a minor player in that if it felt like, well, this is a different time. And also particularly as a woman with everything that’s happened the last few years. When she says in her timeline, ‘I know my value and everyone else’s opinion; it doesn’t matter,’ that’s really good.”

Hopefully, MCU fans will get to see more of Captain Carter in the future in live-action since fans barely got to see her in action in Doctor Strange 2. She definitely isn’t a major player in the MCU, but there is definitely some room for the character to appear again in the future.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think Captain Carter will return to the MCU? Let us know what you think!

Phase Four has started off with a lot of content for Marvel fans to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Disney+ you can watch Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel on June 8, and She-Hulk on August 17. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness is out in theaters right now, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and of course, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.