‘Stranger Things’ Creators “In Talks” to Direct MCU ‘Ghost Rider’ Reboot

The Duffer Brothers are reportedly talking to Marvel Studios about directing the next Ghost Rider project.

With Stranger Things being one of Netflix’s most successful series, it would make sense that Marvel Studios has kept its eye on the Duffer Brothers. Last week, Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1 debuted and fans are raving about the new season.

There’s only more season left before the series comes to an end and the Duffer Brothers may already have their eyes set on a new project with Marvel. Giant Freaking Robot reports that the Duffer Brothers are apparently in “serious talks” with Marvel on directing the new Ghost Rider project:

While there is not yet a concrete confirmation, this does seem like a step forward to introducing the Spirit of Vengeance to the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper. Sorry, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

While this is a rumor, it would be a fan’s dream come true if this does happen. Fans have been wanting Ghost Rider to be in the MCU for a very long time. Whether it be Nicolas Cage or a new actor like Norman Reedus, fans want to see more of the iconic super hero.

It’s also fair to say that it’s hard to know if Ghost Rider will get his own series or movie. Beforehand, characters like Chadwick Boseman’s Black Panther appeared as a side character before getting his own movie, but fans now expect Marvel to give characters their own series after appearing in another MCU project as Echo did.

Marvel has definitely leaned more into the supernatural side of the Marvel universe so it will be fun to see how things will change once Ghost Rider joins the MCU. Originally, he was supposed to be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), but Marvel had other plans for the character and hopefully, fans won’t have to wait too long before seeing the character’s debut.

The MCU is just beginning to add more super hero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you think the Duffer Brothers will work on the Ghost Rider Reboot?

