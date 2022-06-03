Actress Speaks Out on Being Replaced In ‘Captain Marvel’ Franchise, MCU Future Shattered

The Marvel Comics character of Maria Rambeau, played by Lashana Lynch in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe, should have been brought to the big screen by another actress.

When Captain Marvel (2019) debuted in between the climactic Avengers finale, Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), it polarized the fanbase. Brie Larson’s take on the classic Marvel character in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s feature film sparked debate and discussion over her creative choices for Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel.

Regardless of the backlash, Larson and Samuel L. Jackson’s (Nick Fury) Marvel movie netted over $1 billion at the global box office with the former continuing her tenure as the powerful Avenger in the MCU’s future.

Alongside Larson and Jackson, Lashana Lynch made her MCU debut as Maria Rambeau. As Carol Danvers’ former best friend, Maria Rambeau played an active role in defending against the Kree attack on Earth before it was revealed in WandaVision that she had died during Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Blip. While Lynch was another highlight in the buddy-cop Marvel film, the part of pilot Maria Rambeau should have been played by someone else.

Enter DeWanda Wise.

The Jurassic World Dominion (2022) star clarified that she did not willingly step away from the MCU blockbuster, confirming it was contractual agreements with her role on Netflix’s She’s Gotta Have It from Spike Lee that caused the problem of her Marvel Studios casting. Speaking to Gizmodo on the press run for the third installment in the Jurassic World franchise, Wise said (via The Direct):

“Well, I always correct people. I did not choose to leave. Like, I would never make that choice for myself, that sounds ridiculous. You know, you sign a contract for a TV show and it’s in first position, and that’s just a responsible…you have audience members who are like, ‘I would’ve taken a lawsuit.’ Good for you. I don’t wanna be sued! Not trying to be sued by Spike Lee and Netflix. So, you know, at the time it was very disappointing, and also difficult in that context, you know.”

Wise, who plays a pilot in Jurassic World Dominion, talked of playing repeat performances:

“…I don’t repeat performances. So if I had played in Captain Marvel, if I’d already played a pilot, and then Colin [Trevorrow] called me for this and he’s like ‘Guess what? She’s a pilot,’ I would’ve been like ‘I’m so sorry, I don’t believe in capitalism. You’re gonna have to find someone else.’ You know? So, I just think everything happens in the timing that it’s meant to happen and I’m very thankful to be here now.”

As Jurassic World Dominion readies for its global debut, and with an opening projected to rival any Marvel Studios project, it may mean that Wise becomes an all-new blockbuster action star with Marvel casting offers coming in thick and fast. Jurassic World Dominion opens worldwide on June 10, 2022.

As for the future of the Captain Marvel franchise, at present, the Marvel Comics character, Kamala Khan AKA Ms. Marvel will appear in her own self-titled series. Iman Vellani will bring the relatively new, yet increasingly popular, young superhero to the MCU. Ms. Marvel will later go on to appear in director Nia DaCosta’s The Marvels (2023) alongside WandaVision‘s Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Larson, who continues her tenure as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel.

Marvel fans were shocked recently when the Marvel studio switched the release dates Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023) and The Marvels (2023); the latter will now open in the latest slot, potentially closing out Marvel Phase Four. It likely means that Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) will play a big role in the succeeding Phase Five with rumors of the Young Avengers forming and a possible Cosmic-centric storyline.

Lashana Lynch most recently appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) as the Illuminati’s Captain Marvel, likely meaning that if Wise had played the role in Captain Marvel, her future in the MCU would have been a long one. The latest Doctor Strange Marvel movie releases on Disney+ on June 22.

Would you have liked to see DeWanda Wise in Captain Marvel? Let us know in the comments down below!