Former Captain America Weighs In on “Dark and Gritty” Reboot He’d Love

Formerly the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America — a mantle now held by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson/Falcon — Chris Evans is about to take on a whole new universe now that he’s no longer playing Steve Rogers for Kevin Feige’s studio.

Evans is voicing the “real-life” version of Tim Allen’s Buzz Lightyear in Pixar Animation Studios’ Lightyear spinoff, which is due to hit theaters on June 17, 2022.

The movie will follow the story of the “actual” — at least in the Toy Story universe (and maybe the Star Wars galaxy, for that matter) — astronaut who inspired Andy’s beloved space ranger in Toy Story (1995), Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019).

The film is expected to be another blockbuster for Pixar, as millennials who grew up with the original Toy Story movies are clamoring to learn more about Lightyear’s backstory, while continuing to introduce their children to the beloved franchise after Toy Story 4‘s tearjerker ending.

There have already been plenty of rumors that Lightyear will give rise to another spinoff film about Tom Hanks’s Woody the Cowboy character. Now, Evans has weighed in on the “dark and gritty” tale he’d like to see about the Wild West deputy.

The Avengers franchise star told Variety, “Look, I’m a big Woody fan, so maybe he’s next.”

As one article noted, a Woody backstory certainly isn’t out of the question, as it’s something the Toy Story movies have delved into previously:

As Toy Story fans recall, Woody’s origins were explored in Toy Story 2, with the classic kids show “Woody’s Roundup” becoming a focal point of the plot and introducing the other new toys into the sequel. Even with that already in the canon, the potential for say a dark-and-gritty modern reboot seems….kind of like a cool idea? Especially if Pixar keeps their tongue in their cheek. Related: Buzz Lightyear and Jessie Finally Get a Disney Park Makeover!

In Toy Story 2, viewers were introduced to characters like Jessie the Cowgirl and Stinky Pete the Prospector when Woody and Bullseye discovered more about their origin as classic television characters.

Only time will tell if Evans’s wish for a Woody prequel will come true, but with the current hype for Lightyear, it certainly seems likely.

The official description of Angus MacLane’s upcoming space ranger movie reads:

From Disney and Pixar comes an animated sci-fi action-adventure — the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear (voice of Chris Evans), the hero who inspired the toy. “Lightyear” follows the legendary space ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside ambitious recruits, Izzy, Mo and Darby, and his robot companion Sox. As this motley crew embark on their toughest mission yet, they must learn to work as a team to escape the evil Zurg and his dutiful robot army who are never far behind.

