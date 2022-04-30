Disney’s NEW ‘Toy Story’ Restaurant Takes Key Step Toward Opening

In April 2019, Disney Parks Blog officially announced the upcoming Walt Disney World Resort restaurant, Woody’s Roundup Rodeo BBQ.

Construction on the project — which will be located in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park — was delayed during Disney World’s pandemic-related shutdown in 2020. This meant that its opening date was pushed back until this year, 2022.

Although an official opening date has not been revealed, a new construction permit indicates that some of the finishing touches are being put on the new sit-down dining establishment.

The permit is specifically to “install an externally lit marquee,” indicating that enough progress has been made on the restaurant that it is time for signage to be hung. The contractor listed is Design Communications, LTD.

Disney Parks Blog has previously described the Toy Story-themed restaurant as:

In this unique, fun, family-friendly dining experience, guests will enjoy delicious barbecue fare while surrounded by a kaleidoscope of toys, games, and playsets that Andy has brought together to create his one-of-a-kind rodeo. Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place. Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!

In addition to Woody’s Rodeo Roundup BBQ, Toy Story Land visitors can look forward to another exciting update later this year.

Jessie’s Trading Post will offer Guests a selection “of the coolest toys and finest souvenirs handpicked by the rootinest, tootinest cowgirl” after they finish riding Toy Story Mania!

Are you looking forward to dining at Woody’s Rodeo Roundup BBQ?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!