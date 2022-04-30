Nearly 50 Movies Axed From Disney Streaming Service

The Walt Disney Company fully acquired the Hulu streaming platform in May 2019 after buying Comcast’s final stake in the brand.

Ever since then, Hulu has served as the primary landing spot for Disney-owned content that has more of an adult bent, whereas Disney+ has been the media giant’s family-friendly streamer.

This did, however, recently shift somewhat when Netflix’s gritty Marvel series — Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders — were sent straight to Disney+ instead of Hulu.

Nonetheless, Hulu remains Disney’s platform for grown-up sitcoms like Hilary Duff’s How I Met Your Father and adult animation, including the upcoming Futurama revival.

As of today, April 30, 2022, though, the Hulu content library will be getting a bit smaller. It has been confirmed that 46 movie titles will no longer be available on the streamer beginning on May 1, 2022.

The full list can be found below:

(500) DAYS OF SUMMER (2009)

10, 000 BC (2008)

A SOLDIER’S STORY (1984)

ANONYMOUS (2011)

BATTLESHIP (2012)

THE BRONZE (2015)

CHARLIE’S ANGELS (2000)

CHARLIE’S ANGELS: FULL THROTTLE (2003)

CHEECH & CHONG’S GET OUT OF MY ROOM (1984)

CHEECH AND CHONG’S NEXT MOVIE (1980)

DANCE WITH ME (1998)

DATE MOVIE (2006)

DISASTER MOVIE (2008)

FIRST DAUGHTER (2004)

GEORGIA RULE (2007)

HERE COMES THE BOOM (2012)

HOUSE OF THE DEAD (2003)

I LOVE YOU PHILLIP MORRIS (2009)

I NOW PRONOUNCE YOU CHUCK & LARRY (2007)

I SPY (2002)

JINGLE ALL THE WAY (1996)

JUST WRIGHT (2010)

KINGDOM OF HEAVEN (2005)

LAKE PLACID (1999)

LIFE OR SOMETHING LIKE IT (2002)

MAN ON FIRE (1987)

MIRRORS (2008)

MISS BALA (2011)

THE ONE (2001)

OPEN RANGE (2003)

OSCAR (1991)

REAL GENIUS (1985)

ROBIN HOOD: MEN IN TIGHTS (1993)

SHREK (2001)

SHREK 2 (2004)

STEALTH (2005)

SWING VOTE (2008)

TIM BURTON’S CORPSE BRIDE (2005)

TOMBSTONE (1993)

THE TREE OF LIFE (2010)

TWILIGHT (2008)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 1 (2011)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN, PART 2 (2012)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: ECLIPSE (2010)

THE TWILIGHT SAGA: NEW MOON (2009)

WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP (1992)

YOU AGAIN (2010)

At the time of publication it is not known if all of these films will be moving to other streaming platforms due to copyright and licensing agreements.

Which movie are you most sad to see axed from Hulu?